News
Viz Media Licenses Beyblade X, Mujina Into the Deep, Firefly Wedding, The Climber, More Manga

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
One Piece: Heroines novel also licensed

Viz Media revealed its new licenses and new print releases planned for spring 2025 on Friday.

Kazuyoshi Seto's Minecraft: The Manga:

Masaoki Shindō's RuriDragon manga:

Naoya Matsumoto, Keiji Andō, and Kentarō Hidano's Kaiju No. 8: B-Side manga:

Yoshio Nabeta, Hiroshi Takano, and Shin'ichi Sakamoto's The Climber manga, based on a novel by Jirō Nitta:

Kazuhiko Torishima and Takanaka Shimotsuki's Dr. Mashirito's Ultimate Manga Technique:

Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga:

Oreco Tachibana's Firefly Wedding manga:

Eiichiro Oda, Jun Esaka, and Sayaka Suwa's One Piece: Heroines novel:

Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga 3-in-1 edition:

Satoru Noda's Dogsred manga:

Keigo Shinzō's Tokyo Alien Bros. manga:

Junji Ito's The Liminal Zone manga volume 2:

Kazune Kawahara and Aruko's My Love Story!! manga volume 14 (released in Japan on April 24):

Ami Uozomi's Pink Candy Kiss manga:

Spirited Away Film Comic all-in-one deluxe hardcover edition:

My Neighbor Totoro: The Official Cookbook book:

Inio Asano's Mujina in to the Deep manga:

Kazune Kawahara's A Star Brighter Than the Sun manga:

Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY, a collection of one-shots from Tatsuya Endō:

Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, and Posuka Demizu's Beyblade X manga:

Additionally, Viz Media announced it will release a new version of Takehiko Inoue's Vagabond manga. The new Vagabond Definitive Edition will feature the first three volumes in a large-trim edition.

Lastly, Viz Media announced it will release several manga in digital compiled volume format starting this fall: Kanae Nakanishi and Akima's Shojo Null, Shinpei Watanabe's Ginka & Glüna, Jun Kirarazaka's Do Retry, Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry, Seiji Hayashi's Ichigoki's Under Control!!, and Gen Oosuka's Doron Dororon. Viz Media releases or released all these manga's chapters digitally as they debuted in Japan.

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

