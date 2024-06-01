News
Viz Media Licenses Beyblade X, Mujina Into the Deep, Firefly Wedding, The Climber, More Manga
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Viz Media revealed its new licenses and new print releases planned for spring 2025 on Friday.
Kazuyoshi Seto's Minecraft: The Manga:
Announcement: Add this book to your enchantment room! Join Nico on his chance to escape the blocky confines of his home and prove how strong he's become when zombies attack! Minecraft: The Manga, by Kazuyoshi Seto, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/G16aoRndBi— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Masaoki Shindō's RuriDragon manga:
Announcement: Ruri Aoki awakens one morning to find a pair of horns growing from her head! It's hard enough trying to be a normal high school girl and now she's a half-dragon?! RuriDragon, by Masaoki Shindo, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/ACE1kjc4YT— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Naoya Matsumoto, Keiji Andō, and Kentarō Hidano's Kaiju No. 8: B-Side manga:
Announcement: In this spin off of Kaiju No. 8, learn more about the backstories of beloved characters from Hoshina to Kikoru! Kaiju No. 8 B-Side, with story by Naoya Matsumoto and Keiji Ando and art by Kentaro Hidano, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/uUnfGw51zY— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Yoshio Nabeta, Hiroshi Takano, and Shin'ichi Sakamoto's The Climber manga, based on a novel by Jirō Nitta:
Announcement: A dangerous bid for solitude introduces Mori to the rush of solo climbing, addicting him to the heights. Based on the novel by Jiro Nitta, The Climber, with story by Yoshio Nabeta and Hiroshi Takano and art by Shin'ichi Sakamoto, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/V5dmvfN3iv— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Kazuhiko Torishima and Takanaka Shimotsuki's Dr. Mashirito's Ultimate Manga Technique:
Announcement: Learn how to make manga from past editor-in-chief of Weekly Shonen Jump, Kazuhiko Torishima, who collaborated with masters of the craft. Dr. Mashirito's Ultimate Manga Techniques, written by Kazuhiko Torishima with Takanaka Shimotsuki, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/fZWjuNH4KQ— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga:
Announcement: The ninja adventures continue in this second series featuring Naruto's son, Boruto! When Code attacks Konoha, Boruto returns to show how powerful he's become! Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, with story by Masashi Kishimoto and art by Mikio Ikemoto, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/WLJk4JS5wr— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Oreco Tachibana's Firefly Wedding manga:
Announcement: Satoko must marry into wealth, but in order to survive the assassin who's after her, she asks him to marry her! Her proposal isn't sincere, but unfortunately for her, Shinpei loves as intensely as he kills. Firefly Wedding, by Oreco Tachibana, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/pAGtX6um0m— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Eiichiro Oda, Jun Esaka, and Sayaka Suwa's One Piece: Heroines novel:
Announcement: Follow Nami, Robin, Vivi and Perona as the heroines of One Piece go off on their own adventures in this collection of prose short stories! One Piece: Heroines, written by Jun Esaka, created by Eiichiro Oda and illustrations by Sayaka Suwa, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/ms3ddgVeQP— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter X Hunter manga 3-in-1 edition:
Announcement: Gon's quest to find his father leads him on a journey to take the Hunter Exam! Start your collection with the new Hunter x Hunter 3-in-1s, by Yoshihiro Togashi, releasing Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/BP0eDQ6SNu— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Satoru Noda's Dogsred manga:
Announcement: From the creator of Golden Kamuy, Satoru Noda, comes a new manga. After an outburst that left him banned from figure skating, Rou joins an underdog hockey team! Rou's never played ice hockey, but he sure knows his way around the rink! Dogsred releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/5gSScsYqov— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Keigo Shinzō's Tokyo Alien Bros. manga:
Announcement: Aliens walk among us—but they're just two bros hanging out in Tokyo! Tasked with colonizing Earth, adapting to this new life might be harder than imagined. Tokyo Alien Bros., by Keigo Shinzo (Hirayasumi), releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/A3laX5jlba— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Junji Ito's The Liminal Zone manga volume 2:
Announcement: Eisner Award-winning horror creator Junji Ito (@junjiitofficial) invites us back into the liminal zone with part two of his haunting short story collection. What fate awaits when death is not the end? The Liminal Zone, Vol. 2, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/3ca1E6dPTV— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Kazune Kawahara and Aruko's My Love Story!! manga volume 14 (released in Japan on April 24):
Announcement: In this stand-alone story, Takeo and Yamato head to college where a series of ominous events occur. Will this chapter in their life end with… murder?! My Love Story!! Vol. 14, with story by Kazune Kawahara and art by Aruko of My Love Mix-Up!, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/F6eAWAvMqs— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Ami Uozomi's Pink Candy Kiss manga:
Announcement: Takara's never felt jealous over any of her boyfriends; then her middle-school crush Ema re-enters her life as a married woman. Can Takara find happiness with Ema or is she 20 years too late? Pink Candy Kiss, by Ami Uozumi, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/PuXuqW0L6K— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Spirited Away Film Comic all-in-one deluxe hardcover edition:
Announcement: Fantasy and adventure await in this deluxe hardcover film comic based on Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, the winner of the 2002 Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature! Spirited Away Film Comic (All-in-One Edition), releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/QGyOazBi7A— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
My Neighbor Totoro: The Official Cookbook book:
Announcement: This charming cookbook invites you to recreate the delicious foods seen in the beloved Studio Ghibli film, My Neighbor Totoro. My Neighbor Totoro: The Official Cookbook releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/i9cgUngMzb— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Inio Asano's Mujina in to the Deep manga:
Announcement: From the Eisner Award-winning creator of Goodnight Punpun comes a new world where human rights are for sale and without them, you're nothing—a mujina. Mujina into the Deep, by Inio Asano, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/KHAgdmQEtB— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Kazune Kawahara's A Star Brighter Than the Sun manga:
Announcement: Sae has always been taller and stronger while her childhood friend, Koki, is the opposite, but then comes his high-school glow-up! Sae will have to confront her growing feelings for Koki. A Star Brighter Than the Sun, by Kazune Kawahara, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/vsjNdyBv89— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endō Before SPY x FAMILY, a collection of one-shots from Tatsuya Endō:
Announcement: Journey back to the 2000's with this stand-alone collection of dark and gritty one shots from Spy x Family creator, Tatsuya Endo. Four Lives Remain: Tatsuya Endo Before Spy x Family, releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/9y3b4EZRMh— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, and Posuka Demizu's Beyblade X manga:
Announcement: 3-2-1… LET IT RIP! Beyblade returns when an amateur teams up with a champion, vowing to rise to the top! Beyblade X, with story by Homura Kawamoto (Kakegurui) and Hikaru Muno, and art by Posuka Demizu (The Promised Neverland), releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/wJAO6ejaXo— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Additionally, Viz Media announced it will release a new version of Takehiko Inoue's Vagabond manga. The new Vagabond Definitive Edition will feature the first three volumes in a large-trim edition.
Announcement: The first three volumes of Vagabond are collected in a large-trim edition with gorgeous textured design. Follow Musashi's epic journey from the beginning. From manga legend Takehiko Inoue, Vagabond Definitive Edition releases Spring 2025. pic.twitter.com/cZL5WSXhoU— VIZ (@VIZMedia) May 31, 2024
Lastly, Viz Media announced it will release several manga in digital compiled volume format starting this fall: Kanae Nakanishi and Akima's Shojo Null, Shinpei Watanabe's Ginka & Glüna, Jun Kirarazaka's Do Retry, Ire Yonemoto's Wild Strawberry, Seiji Hayashi's Ichigoki's Under Control!!, and Gen Oosuka's Doron Dororon. Viz Media releases or released all these manga's chapters digitally as they debuted in Japan.