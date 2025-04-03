Director Shu Watanabe on The Too-Perfect Saint and Turning it into an Anime

© Fuyutsuki Koki, OVERLAP/KanpekiSeijo Project

's light novel seriesmay sound like every other saint-based story out there, but it offers some variations on the theme. Morethan its isekai compatriots, the story follows Philia, a protagonist. She carries out her duties perfectly as the kingdom's saint, but because of her very perfection, she becomes alienated by those around her. From a young age, Philia endured harsh training, driven by a desire to meet her parents' expectations. She dedicated herself earnestly and eventually grew into the perfect saint. Her greatest source of support was her pure-hearted, ever-smiling younger sister, Mia. But one day, Philia is suddenly sold off to a neighboring country. Left behind, Mia begins to question why her sister had to leave.This is a story that follows the fate of two sisters, torn apart, and the mystery of where their paths will lead. We got to chat with directorabout the story and characters to get a better idea of what we have to look forward to.

ANN: Unlike many other stories about a young woman neglected by her family, Philia has a strong relationship with her sister Mia. How does this bond of sisterhood shape the story? Do you see Mia and Philia as two halves of the same whole, or would Philia have grown up to be more like Mia if they had been raised similarly?

SHU WATANABE : While Philia and Mia are opposites, they are essentially the same.

Although they both desire a partner, I think they both inherently harbor feelings such as jealousy. Because of this, if they had been raised in the same way, Philia might have ended up with a personality like Julius.

ANN: How did Philia's upbringing shape her as a person? Would you say that she has an innate need to be useful because of the neglect she experienced at the hands of her parents?

WATANABE: What Philia wanted most was love from her parents and she felt the only way to get that love was by being the perfect saint. So, she lived that way.

Philia, who was warped by the situation of not knowing the love of her family and only observing [love], was able to feel small but warm feelings when she reunited with Mia. And for better or worse, she may have wanted more love. The story begins with the denial of her parents' love.

ANN: In English, the word “saint” has a distinctly religious connotation. What does it mean in the context of The Too-Perfect Saint? Are saints meant to be more religious or magical figures in the story's world?

WATANABE: The role of "Saint" is to act as a balancer to maintain the world of humanity. However, I feel Saints exist as supporters. This role makes sense in the same way that religious organizations exist—not to force everything onto a single individual, but to serve as a supporting presence.

ANN: Despite there being demons and monsters in this story, the real villain could be said to be Julius, the fiancé of both sisters at one point. How do you want to show viewers that he's a garbage human being? He is a prince, so will you try to encompass the contradiction of him being viewed as noble when he's really terrible on the inside?

WATANABE: I think Julius is the most human character. You can probably understand him, but can't really sympathize with him. He's a very mentally immature man and can't tell what is wrong. So I portrayed him in that way.I was careful to give him a "weakness" as a character.

ANN: There are several sets of siblings in this story – the Adenauer parents and aunt, Philia and Mia, the princes of both countries. What is significant about this when it comes to the plot? How do sibling relationships show different sides of the characters?

WATANABE: I was conscious of "contrast and similarity" as the theme for The Too-Perfect Saint. It shows even people in similar situations can be completely different, and life can change depending on who you encounter.

ANN: Can you describe the way the magic system works in the story? Can people who aren't saints use magic? Does being able to read (ancient script or otherwise) mean that there are fewer commoners who can use it, and does it then become a marker of social class?

WATANABE: In the anime, the only Saints can use the power is referred to as "magic."

The Saints use the scientific method to create and explain magic and release it to the world, and ordinary citizens benefit from it. However, becoming a Saint is difficult, and I believe it is more difficult than becoming a president or prime minister.

ANN: What is it you hope viewers will take from the relationship between Philia and Mia? Their support for each other is integral to the plot, so how will you show that, especially since in the beginning they're physically separated?

WATANABE: I think Philia and Mia have a symbiotic relationship of giving and receiving. A relationship where you only give or only receive is destined to become warped.I hope people can feel how rare and precious it is to have someone you can rely on from the bottom of your heart.

ANN: The first light novel doesn't do much with the romantic subplot of the story, but do you think that the romance is a key component of the story in general? Is Philia able to understand that people may love her, romantically or otherwise?

WATANABE: I believe when charming people come together, romance is bound to happen. Philia understands this intellectually, so I would like people to watch as she experiences love.

ANN: In your opinion, what is the most difficult aspect of adapting the novels to anime? Are there any specific challenges? Are these unique to The Too-Perfect Saint, or are they regular issues that come up in making the shift from novel to screen?

WATANABE: For the anime adaptation, there is a larger focus on the comic rather than the novel. It may have been easier to turn The Too-Perfect Saint into an anime from the comics than using the text from the novel.However, sometimes it's easier to convert textual information into the language of anime. But this is an eternal theme when adapting original works into anime.

ANN: What do you think is the story's greatest strength? How do you hope an anime version will help viewers to appreciate it?

WATANABE: Although it is a fantasy world, I aimed to create a world that exists and is not unnatural. So, I hope viewers will feel the natural atmosphere of the world.

ANN: Is there anything you'd like viewers to know going into the series?

WATANABE: I've said a lot of difficult things, but I would like people to simply watch and enjoy the anime.Be it because the characters are good, the music is good, or the colors are good. I will be very satisfied if it leaves an impression on the viewer after watching it.