Blue Archive: Problem Solver 68 Business Diary Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga launched in October 2022

Image courtesy of Kaiten Books Kaede Nogiwa ©2023 NEXON Games Co., Ltd. & Yostar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. ©BUSHIROAD WORKS All Rights Reserved. Licensed to and published by Kaiten Books.

Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website published the third and final part of the final chapter of Kaede Nogiwa 's Blue Archive: Problem Solver 68 Business Diary ( Blue Archive: Benriya 68 Gyо̄mu Nisshi ) spinoff manga, based on Yostar and Nexon Games' Blue Archive smartphone role-playing game, on Monday.

Kaiten Books is releasing the manga digitally and physically in English, and it describes the story:

Welcome to Kivotos, the Academy City, where students spend their daily lives armed. Follow the lives of the four girls who run a business here as they take on all kinds of odd jobs just to keep it afloat. With the self-proclaimed Outlaw CEO, Rikuhachima Aru, at the helm, Problem Solver 68 is always ready to stir up a storm! Tag along with the crew on their misadventures in the long-awaited official Blue Archive spin-off manga!

Nogiwa launched the manga in October 2022 on Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in September 2025.

Blue Archive The Animation , the television anime adaptation of the game, premiered in April 2024. The anime debuted in North America with English subtitles in May 2024.

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan in February 2021. Nexon published the global version in November 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.

Source: Comic Growl website and X/Twitter account

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.