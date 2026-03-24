Chris and Lucas talk anime conventions, and why a smaller one focused on one IP can be a very different (and delightful) experience.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Lucas

Chris, if this unseasonably warm spring has me thinking about two things. 1) Mankind's general unpreparedness for climate change as a direct consequence of the billionaire class, who are set to be the least affected by it, 2) Convention season is right around the corner!!! Lucas at AX. Photo by Lucas DeRuyter With the most exciting time of year for anime fans (and the most stressful time of year for anime professionals) on the horizon, I'd love it if we swapped stories of our own experiences at these kinds of conventions, as they can vary pretty wildly depending on the people, purpose of attendance, and the events themselves! Chris, if this unseasonably warm spring has me thinking about two things. 1) Mankind's general unpreparedness for climate change as a direct consequence of the billionaire class, who are set to be the least affected by it, 2) Convention season is right around the corner!!!With the most exciting time of year for anime fans (and the most stressful time of year for anime professionals) on the horizon, I'd love it if we swapped stories of our own experiences at these kinds of conventions, as they can vary pretty wildly depending on the people, purpose of attendance, and the events themselves!

Chris

Lucas, as far as I'm concerned, convention season is already here, since I was just at a convention last weekend! Photo by Christopher Farris ...granted, TFcon was a Transformers convention, so not strictly an anime thing. Still, I reckon it's related enough. Look, I got Colin Murdoch to sign a picture of Scorponok from Transformers Energon! That's an anime! Boom, technicality. Photo by Christopher Farris Look, give me a little bit of leeway. This heat wave has me feeling like I'm still recovering from that weekend a week later. Lucas, as far as I'm concerned, convention season is already here, since I was just at a convention last weekend!...granted, TFcon was aconvention, so not strictly an anime thing. Still, I reckon it's related enough. Look, I got Colin Murdoch to sign a picture of Scorponok fromEnergon! That's an anime! Boom, technicality.Look, give me a little bit of leeway. This heat wave has me feeling like I'm still recovering from that weekend a week later.

© 2026 · Outreach Pro TFcon USA What was it like? What did you do?? What did you see??? I don't think that I'd be able to explain the difference between TFCon and any hypothetical anime convention to the average American, so I'm more than happy to use it as a point of comparison for this discussion!What was it like? What did you do?? What did you see???

Transformers is one of my entire things (alongside finding excuses to sneak Candy Boy and How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord into conversation) it might surprise you to learn that this was the first convention for the Robots in Disguise I've ever let myself go to! The wonders of having someone to go with. Romantic anniversary trips are different for everyone; ours involve robots. Photo by Christopher Farris But I think jumping to compare something like this to what folks expect from big anime conventions is useful. Because Transformers is more niche and focused, it's a necessarily smaller, tighter vibe to it. You're less likely to have an experience like Cyberverse and Cyberworld, or Robots in Disguise (2001) and Robots in Disguise (2015). Given thatis one of my entire(alongside finding excuses to sneakandinto conversation) it might surprise you to learn that this was the first convention for theI've ever let myself go to! The wonders of having someone to go. Romantic anniversary trips are different for everyone; ours involve robots.But I think jumping to compare something like this to what folks expect from big anime conventions is useful.is more niche and focused, it's a necessarily smaller, tighter vibe to it. You're less likely to have an experience like yours at Anime Expo where you and one patron had totally different thoughts on what "anime games" you'd played—you can reasonably presume that the folks in line with you here will be aware of the difference betweenand, or(2001) and(2015).

© Aka Akasaka/SHUEISHA, PROJECT KAGUYA Second, what was it like being in a space where you could have that depth of conversation with just about everyone else at the event? I've never been to an event so singularly dedicated to one IP, so I can't even imagine what it would be like to be able to have an in-depth and opinionated conversation about this special interest with just about anyone also in attendance. First off, you and your partner going to TFCon for y'all's Anniversary is one of the most adorkable things I've ever heard, and I hope you both know how cute y'all are!Second, what was it like being in a space where you could have that depth of conversation with just about everyone else at the event? I've never been to an event so singularly dedicated to one IP, so I can't even imagine what it would be like to be able to have an in-depth and opinionated conversation about this special interest with just about anyone also in attendance.

Photo by Christopher Farris Photo by Christopher Farris The smaller space for a focused con like this helped that feeling, where it was easier to bump into the same people regularly. By its nature, a Transformers convention is going to have a lot in common with those smaller regional shows that are mostly a dealer room and some additional booths. But the community being so tightly around the fandom for that specific series helped it feel less like a naked exercise in capitalism. Mostly. As I said, it was a different vibe! I can actually tend to be pretty introverted at cons, springboarding into conversations that my more outgoing group members might strike up with fellow fans. But in a more focused space like TFcon, it was definitely easier for me to get up to that whole 'convening' thing in a convention! Part of the point was that the nature of the show was that people had toys out regularly, just riding in their pockets or being posed on tables in between activities. So it's easy to turn to someone and go, "Oh, you picked up some Blokees too? Which character were you hoping to pull?"The smaller space for a focused con like this helped that feeling, where it was easier to bump into the same people regularly. By its nature, aconvention is going to have a lot in common with those smaller regional shows that are mostly a dealer room and some additional booths. But the community being so tightly around the fandom for that specific series helped it feel less like a naked exercise in capitalism. Mostly.

© 2026 Collect-A-Con LLC & Collect-A-Con™ Case in point, I just realized that I deleted from my memory that I attended Collect-A-Con last year to help a relative of my fiancée sell some vintage Pokémon cards, and that Collect-A-Con is technically the smallest "convention" I've ever been to. I bleached it from my brain because this event is absolutely overflowing with the sweatiest kind of capitalism imaginable and, as folks can probably guess from the legally distinct Pokémon branding in the logo, absolutely turned me against the supposed community that's formed around an IP that meant the world to me as a kid. That is so wholesome! Hanging out with someone close to you at an event that's proof that media is more than just a product and that a genuine community can be formed out of the shared experiences that media creates is so pure, and I'm glad that events like this can still happen in an age where it feels like the only things that garner public attention are overt get-rich-quick schemes.Case in point, I just realized that I deleted from my memory that I attended Collect-A-Con last year to help a relative of my fiancée sell some vintagecards, and that Collect-A-Con is technically the smallest "convention" I've ever been to. I bleached it from my brain because this event is absolutely overflowing with the sweatiest kind of capitalism imaginable and, as folks can probably guess from the legally distinctbranding in the logo, absolutely turned me against the supposed community that's formed around an IP that meant the world to me as a kid.

Photo by Christopher Farris Photo by Christopher Farris Some of it wasn't even all Transformers related, like this sweet charm I got from artist 13 Sentinels! Way more endearing a find than a Funko Pop I'd foist on a voice actor to sign so I could flip it for bucks later. That's something to look out for with a lot of these smaller and more regional shows. I've been to at least a couple of those, where you're paying admission to check inventory and do your best not to get fleeced. It's a sidebar to a feeling I've had with cons as someone who's been going since the mid-2000s: that as online shopping for nerd goods and anime merch has opened up, doing something like this purely for a dealer's hall loses a lot of its allure. So while I appreciate TFcon's sheer concentration of generational Generations toys waiting to be discovered, I further appreciated that they also made space for artists to have tables selling their own stickers, charms, zines, etc.Some of it wasn't even allrelated, like this sweet charm I got from artist Diurnal Days featuring my boys from! Way more endearing a find than a Funko Pop I'd foist on ato sign so I could flip it for bucks later.

© Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation 2026 By comparison, most of the larger conventions I've been to (mostly in a professional capacity) instead dedicate the vast majority of their real estate and resources to giving companies and brands the chance to offload new merchandise. I've gone to Anime Expo every year since they came back from COVID. While I've had a blast every time, I'm still not used to the sheer capitalism and consumption mentalities driving much of this event. I was definitely thrown into the deep end of the pool for scummy, smaller cons! I saw vendors at Collect-A-Con lining their display cases with hundred-dollar bills to try to draw further attention to the supposedly valuable pieces of cardboard within them! It really speaks to TFCon's organizers and the community built up around it that the event seems to place a premium on artists and small creators (the lifeblood of most conventions) being able to make a go of it at this event!By comparison, most of the larger conventions I've been to (mostly in a professional capacity) instead dedicate the vast majority of their real estate and resources to giving companies and brands the chance to offload new merchandise. I've gone toevery year since they came back from COVID. While I've had a blast every time, I'm still not used to the sheer capitalism and consumption mentalities driving much of this event.

© Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation 2026. All rights reserved. I'd say I'm not sure if that would be worth it for news I could catch online within minutes, but then I remember that I did make time for a trip to Discotek announcements. The sheer number of people in AX is what's always kept me out. I'm not anti-social, but I have no interest in trying to navigate that sea of bodies. Granted, braving that crowd for an industry event such as that is in the name of such industry indulgences: getting to be on the ground floor for big premieres and news announcements.I'd say I'm not sure if that would be worth it for news I could catch online within minutes, but then I remember that I did make time for a trip to Otakon last year, which came with its own industry panel perks that were fun to be in on. There's really nothing like being in the panel room for the pop-offs to the latestannouncements.

important) it is does make me feel like this nerdy thing I've somehow managed to turn into a career has had an impact on the world. Photo by Lucas DeRuyter And I absolutely know what you mean about how hard it is to be in a room with dozens (or even hundreds) of other people when new info or something exciting hits! This is exactly why I'm reminding people constantly at my day job that a convention panel can't just be a glorified press release. There has to be something to it that makes it feel special and stand out; you run the risk of sabotaging a PR campaign by making people feel like they paid to see something that could have been an email or Bluesky post. Yeah, going to one of the big anime cons in either a personal or professional capacity is weirdly validating. I try really hard not to have any kind of chip on my shoulder about anime being spoken of derisively in mainstream spaces for most of my life, but going to a con like AX and seeing how big (and therefore) it is does make me feel like this nerdy thing I've somehow managed to turn into a career has had an impact on the world.And I absolutely know what you mean about how hard it is to be in a room with dozens (or even hundreds) of other people when new info or something exciting hits! This is exactly why I'm reminding people constantly at my day job that a convention panel can't just be a glorified press release. There has to be something to it that makes it feel special and stand out; you run the risk of sabotaging a PR campaign by making people feel like they paid to see something that could have been an email or Bluesky post.

There's a reason people will camp out in lines for hours, missing out on other panels or shopping time, on the off-chance something big happens. I got the news from Bluesky myself, but the electric energy coming off of my peers who were at AX when Trigger announced New Panty & Stocking made me kinda wish I coulda been there! Obviously, that's something that smaller, unofficial shows aren't going to be able to wrangle. Though there are still some comparisons, like how the panel room at TFcon filled up with folks for the Q&A session with Frank "Megatron" Welker and Peter "Optimus Prime" Cullen.

To have been in the room the moment it went public that the bitches were back...I don't regret much in my life, but that would have been RAD!!! That's also another part of smaller conventions that I deeply admire! A lot of panels at big cons are announcement-focused or led by spokespeople for a major company in this space. For me, conventions seem to be one of the few venues for presenters to do a deep dive on a topic that only this audience would care about, or speak to their personal experiences on a given project. While I haven't been to a convention outside of a work capacity in a minute, I'm much more personally inclined to go to these kinds of more unique events than fight for a seat to find out what specific products companies will be trying to sell me in the upcoming fiscal quarter.

Photo by Christopher Farris Yes, that's me talking about Transformers again, but it was specifically about Transformers anime at anime convention FanimeCon! We remain on-topic. Even with all the industry stuff happening at Otakon , the fan panels were a big draw for me. Where else am I going to get deep-dives into Tokyopop 's history of trying to make "fetch" happen with Princess Ai or spirited arguments that Outlaw Star is a massive metaphor for castration anxiety? This is why we, as fans, gather at these events. I agree, and not just as someone who's contributed to a convention panel himself!Yes, that's me talking aboutagain, but it was specifically aboutanime at anime convention FanimeCon! We remain on-topic. Even with all the industry stuff happening at, the fan panels were a big draw for me. Where else am I going to get deep-dives into's history of trying to make "fetch" happen withor spirited arguments thatis a massive metaphor for castration anxiety? This is why we, as fans, gather at these events.

cosplay community routinely uses anime conventions to celebrate their craft via themed cosplay meet-ups or compete in it through cosplay masquerades! And, while we've talked extensively about AMV competitions at local and regional anime conventions. Photo by Lucas DeRuyter Cosplay , and AMVs to a lesser extent, in 2026, are some of the most visible, fun, introductory means into the community side of the anime sphere, and we need conventions to be a place for people to socialize and build their community around this craft to keep this pipeline going. Not to mention how thecommunity routinely uses anime conventions to celebrate their craft via themedmeet-ups or compete in it throughmasquerades! And, while we've talked extensively about AMVs in the past , it's my understanding that much of that community is sustained today throughcompetitions at local and regional anime conventions., andto a lesser extent, in 2026, are some of the most visible, fun, introductory means into the community side of the anime sphere, and we need conventions to be a place for people to socialize and build their community around this craft to keep this pipeline going.

Artwork of Keyan Carlile and Marty Isenberg That said, the ostensible need for these sorts of productions to come out of that genuine craft of the community doesn't always translate—I know Otakon 2025 reportedly had several issues with panelists delivering presentations that were (sigh) all or partially made using generative AI. A real blight on the spirit of these events that, as we said, can already have enough issues with the air of corporatization and capitalism hanging over them. This is what I like about mid-scale, fan-focused cons between the glorified dealer halls of local collector cons and the big industry money firehoses of stuff the size of AX. As such, TFcon embodied this, not just with the fans and fan artists showing their love, but with industry artists who'd worked on TF comics engaging with those fans, taking commissions, and showing off projects like unofficial continuations of fan-favorite cartoons!That said, the ostensible need for these sorts of productions to come out of that genuine craft of the community doesn't always translate—I know2025 reportedly had several issues with panelists delivering presentations that were (sigh) all or partially made using generative AI. A real blight on the spirit of these events that, as we said, can already have enough issues with the air of corporatization and capitalism hanging over them.

© 福田晋一/SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「着せ恋」製作委員会 It's this same kind of sentiment that leads to people trying to sell AI-generated images at artist alleys (a growing problem in the anime convention circuit). While I'm not about to be the purity police for anime conventions or pretend that there hasn't always been a fair amount of grifting at these events since their inception, I hope that anti-AI policies become and remain universal throughout the anime convention circuit. These kinds of events only exist because of how passionate people are about given media and the communities around them, and creating AI content related to that media is about the most disingenuous way a person can engage with a creative work. I understand that I'm saying this from a point of privilage as someone who contributres to a popular (this thing is popular, right?) anime column once a week, but clout chasers are a thing in every community and I'm not at all surprised to hear that folks are using AI to create panels for anime conventions, presuembly just so that they can say they presented a panel for some cred on a forum that overlaps with the given subject.It's this same kind of sentiment that leads to people trying to sell AI-generated images at artist alleys (a growing problem in the anime convention circuit). While I'm not about to be the purity police for anime conventions or pretend that there hasn't always been a fair amount of grifting at these events since their inception, I hope that anti-AI policies become and remain universal throughout the anime convention circuit. These kinds of events only exist because of how passionate people are about given media and the communities around them, and creating AI content related to that media is about the most disingenuous way a person can engage with a creative work.

I assume this issue is even more prevalent at those smaller, shadier shows. It sucks because smaller local cons should be a valid option for fans to go, connect with their fellow anime-lovers, and maybe come away with some cool swag and a meeting with a guest or two. This is especially the case as hotels become more expensive and travel becomes more fraught. No I am not ready to talk about my concerns about flying into a convention in Washington, DC, in 2026. Thank you for asking.

Photo by Lucas DeRuyter Photo by Lucas DeRuyter While it's so obvious that it doesn't often merit mention, entertainment conventions are things that most people go to for fun with money that they've set aside for luxuries. As such, sparser attendance is either a recession indicator or anecdotal evidence that we're in one, and with how conservative most companies have been in their spending since COVID wrapped, I worry that convention revenue even dipping for just one season might ripple across the convention scene for years to come. I know there's already been a bit of headache for folks in the gaming space trying to travel to the US for conventions, but between the current administration's blatant disregard for their responsibility to keep society running and everything getting more expensive, I'm also worried about what this convention season might look like.While it's so obvious that it doesn't often merit mention, entertainment conventions are things that most people go to for fun with money that they've set aside for luxuries. As such, sparser attendance is either a recession indicator or anecdotal evidence that we're in one, and with how conservative most companies have been in their spending since COVID wrapped, I worry that convention revenue even dipping for just one season might ripple across the convention scene for years to come.

Photo by Christopher Farris I don't want to get too doom-and-gloom. As I've been talking about here, TFcon showed the power that the niche, focused con can still have. And after last year's AI pratfalls, I can hope the likes of Otakon have redoubled their efforts to ensure the fan experiences are earnest and genuine. In comparison to The Horrors that are complicating them, these kinds of gatherings with our fellow nerds are something we need as a reprieve. Hell, it was only a couple of years ago that Sylvia and I were talking about the uncertain economic prospects of conventions . You add ballooning fuel costs for travel, horror stories about wait times and worse through airport security, and people just having plum less money now, and it's enough to make you reach for another drink.I don't want to get too doom-and-gloom. As I've been talking about here, TFcon showed the power that the niche, focused con can still have. And after last year's AI pratfalls, I can hope the likes ofhave redoubled their efforts to ensure the fan experiences are earnest and genuine. In comparison to The Horrors that are complicating them, these kinds of gatherings with our fellow nerds are something we need as a reprieve.

Photo by Lucas DeRuyter Conventions of any size are great at reminding people that they're not in this alone, especially when the horrors are mounting. Even just existing in this kind of third space with other people who share some version of your own passion can be an incredibly uplifting experience, and I think most folks could use a little more of that in their lives right now. The economy is also weird right now, where a lot of people around my age have given up on ever being homeowners or escaping student debt, but are prepared to drop a couple of hundred dollars into their favorite hobby if the occasion calls for it. This kind of "little treat" economy probably isn't good or sustainable, but it at least means that creature comforts and the companies that make them are in a decent place to weather this economic uncertainty.Conventions of any size are great at reminding people that they're not in this alone, especially when the horrors are mounting. Even just existing in this kind of third space with other people who share some version of your own passion can be an incredibly uplifting experience, and I think most folks could use a little more of that in their lives right now.

Agreed! Getting to go to TFcon was a great reminder that, even after all my time and other conventions I've been to, there are still plenty of new experiences waiting for me in the fandom space. I'll encourage others to seek these sorts of things out. Do your due diligence to make sure a local con isn't a scam or anything, and be sure to take our advice when it comes to the best, safest ways to navigate cons . But also, don't be afraid to use them as an opportunity to meet and bond with new people. You probably have something in common, even if it's not a specific shared interest in converting plastic robots.

Even if I'm largely set to attend conventions in a work capacity this year, I'm already making plans to meet up with folks I largely only interact with online, and I cannot wait to connect with other folks in this community! While anime cons do have places where they could improve , most have been great about being a safe and welcoming environment for anime fans of all backgrounds, and I'm eager to experience the fullness of this space throughout the summer!

Same here. Even if I have my...concerns about Otakon , I'm also looking forward to seeing a lot of friends I only get to catch in person at that con, and seeing how the paneling might shake out. ...makes me realize I probably oughta find an event to actually hang out with you in person, but I already told you, Lucas, you couldn't actually pay me enough to go into AX.

Anime Expo on my behalf! Plus, with that convention somehow set to be an even bigger behemoth for me this year, I don't know if I'd even have the time to really hang out with people...which is probably a good excuse for me to start making time As much as I'd like to catch up with you and the TWIA crew IRL, I would never ask someone to endureon my behalf! Plus, with that conventionset to be an even bigger behemoth for me this year, I don't know if I'd even have the time to really hang out with people...which is probably a good excuse for me to start making time for smaller cons For instance, I was tapped to moderate a panel at Nijifest this upcoming May, and I can't wait to experience the ins and outs of a small, queer-focused anime con! Should be a good opportunity for me to learn how to (what's the word??? Ah!) relax at a convention for a change.

That sounds like a good time! Looks like they got some solid guests, and there is, as an anime-con necessity on the West Coast, a rave. I talked your ear off about my Transformers convention experiences here, so I'm looking forward to hearing how this goes for you. It's another example of how more niche cons can serve fans, and in this case, a community that could use some relaxation and reprieve in the current era. So I'm glad to see these sorts of gatherings are still thriving, despite everything.

It takes way more than gestures at the absolute state of everything to keep us anime fans down! It's really hard to fix everything in the world all at once, but nothing can stop us from making the most of it and being unapologetic in having what fun we can!