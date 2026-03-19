Food Diary of Miss Maid Volumes 1-4 Manga Review

Oftentimes, my dinner is the biggest highlight of my day. I get so hungry that my appetite becomes insatiable, resulting in that moment mid-afternoon where I inevitably scroll through whatever food porn comes across my YouTube home feed (we're up to taking up a good third of the page). There's a lot to The Food Diary of Miss Maid that I relate to in that regard, because food is constantly on the main character Suzume's mind as she wanders from meal to meal. Its iyashikei foodie-isms do have a simple charm that works for a few chapters before becoming a bit aimless as it goes on. It's a breezy read, though it ain't much.

Suzume is a maid who moves back to Japan just in time to hear the news that the mansion she worked at in Britain was randomly destroyed. How? Why? That's not the point here. What is it that now she has to stay in Japan for a year until repairs are over and done with? She lives alone in her apartment, although she has her neighbors, and her grandmother even visits from time to time. More than half of the manga's chapters are dedicated to Suzume wandering around her apartment, city streets, local parks, and more locales to get her hands on some tasty meals. The menu this time around isn't anything fancy; some bentos, some karaage, a little bonito, and all of your other Japanese food staples.

Even by iyashikei standards, a lot of this manga feels without a point. The mansion subplot is quickly abandoned, and halfway through reading, I forgot that it was even there to begin with. A lot of the manga feels like the author just wanted to draw food porn, but they had to insert just a teeny bit more of a story somehow. The typical chapter has the tiniest little event occurring in front of, and then quickly resolves itself, so she can nom on whatever delicacy is featured in said chapter. One chapter has Suzume taking after a piece of cardboard used for a bird's nest, and she thinks about sweets midway through. Then the cardboard reads that there are birds nearby. End scene. It makes for something as flat as, well, cardboard. The chapters where Suzume participates in activities with other characters have a smidgen more things going on, although they too inevitably lead to everyone eating and talking about food no differently. Reading chapter after chapter, I couldn't help myself from thinking of much more fun ways to play with your food here, so to speak.

The meals aren't that exotic, but they have more personality than the main character. The best art is dedicated to making the food look as good as possible, but the trade-off is that for all the time the manga spends doing that, it spends no time making Suzume anything other than another moeblob. Her obsessions over food don't make her unique, and her dialogue is archetypal maid-girl stuff. She likes to spend her time eating sweets, sometimes she gets flustered, and she never takes off her maid uniform. You practically expect her to say “ moe moe kyun” half the time.

The art style is decent for this type of manga, and it occasionally boasts some lovely environments. A panel of Suzume walking through the forest in chapter 20 makes for something exquisite, as does practically all of the final chapter. It's very good on a technical level, although it does lean on the generic side of things at times. Suzume, as a cute maid, is made to look as adorable as possible; sometimes she's chibified, and the panels where her face is zoomed in make it so readers have a smile they want to protect. It's all stuff we've seen countless times before.