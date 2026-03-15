How would you rate episode 10 of

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ?

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium

Meeting your partner's family is always complicated to a certain degree. Tounome has already met Yakou's mother and seems to have gotten her full blessing, but expanding that acceptance to the rest of Yakou's family is a different story. It makes sense that meeting each other's families should probably happen before they decide to cohabitate, but that doesn't make the visit any less nerve-racking. That being said, I do feel like this was probably one of the more slow-paced episodes of the entire season thus far.

The first half of this episode was cute. I got to see a revered home visit where Tounome spends the night at Yakou's. Ironically, the other characters talk about how Tounome and Yakou don't fight, and then later in the episode, they fight over who gets to sleep on the floor. I thought that was set up for more drama, but I'm a little relieved the episode didn't try to force anything. While it was nice to see how far Daichi was willing to go for Kousuke in helping his job, and it was also nice to maybe get a hint of a romantic development in Luna's life, this first half felt more like the characters were just catching each other up rather than introducing anything new. This first half is there because the episode needs to end with the conclusion of meeting Tounome's family, so the next episode could go into a far more interesting direction.

That being said, it's not like the family visit was boring. There were some moments of fun, especially when it came to Yakou's brother and how he was trying very hard to be this intimidating figure in the household, when the reality is that he's just an awkward teenager. In fact, outside of the Mom, the whole family is at least a little bit awkward. I love how the Dad was just a stoic, taciturn person, but he was probably the sweetest man in the room. Putting together a five-hour compilation movie of your daughter is wild, but I also found it hilarious that Tounome watching the whole thing led to him needing to spend the night. So it was cute, and I'm glad that the visit only lasted half an episode.

I wish there were a bit more to it outside of those cute moments. I don't get any real sense of what Yakou's childhood or home life was like. It's implied that her mom took the most care of her, but how does her brother feel? Do they have a good relationship? The show is definitely full of cute moments, but there's always a little bit more going on. This episode was a bit more stripped back than I expected, and it feels so weird because it could have had a lot to talk about.

Rating:

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The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.