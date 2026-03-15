Kikunosuke Toya, Shion Wakayama Win 20th Annual Seiyū Awards

The organizers of the 20th Annual Seiyū Awards announced the winners on Sunday. The winners include:

Best Lead Actor Award

Image via Sony Music Artists website ©Sony Music Artists Inc.

©2001 Himawari Theatre Group Inc.

Best Supporting Actor Award

Best New Actor Award

Singing Award

Idol unit AiScReam (from Love Live! franchise )

Personality Award

Game Award

Fate/Grand Order

Kids/Family Award

Lilo & Stitch

Foreign Film/Live-Action Show Award

MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū ) Award

Award for best leading performances from an actor during the yearAward for best supporting performances from an actor during the yearAward for noteworthy performances from actors who debuted within the last five yearsAward for singing by voice actors under own name or in a roleAward for awho has done notable work in radio, web radio, or TV as a personality, whether under their own name or a character's.

Below are the award winners who were previously announced:

Merit Awards

Synergy Award

Special Award

Award for voice actors who have contributed to many genres, including foreign works, over the yearsAward for works that best show the talent of voice actorsAward for voice actors who have been active in every field including actingVoice actors, works, or activities that deserve special recognition

Image courtesy of Seiyu Awards Executive Committee © 声優アワード実行委員会

Voice Actor

Voice Actor

Voice Actor

The awards ceremony, which revealed the full list of awardees, was held on Sunday. Starting in 2023, the categories of "Best Lead," "Best Supporting," and "New" are no longer separated by gender. The awards committee stated regarding the change, "voice acting is a job that transcends gender, as female voice actors sometimes voice male characters and vice-versa." The committee added that it discussed the topic for a few years and decided to make the three awards gender free out of respect for diversity.

Starting in 2017, the Special Merit Award, which honors deceased voice actors and actresses who have contributed to many genres, was replaced with an honoring of all voice actors and actresses who passed away in the previous year.

Beginning in 2019, the awards introduced four new categories, which include "Foreign Movie/Series Award," "Game Award," "Influencer Award," and "MVS (Most Valuable Seiyū )."