How would you rate episode 23 of

Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube (TV 2026) ?

© Shou Makura・Takeshi Okano/SHUEISHA・Domori Elementary School Alumni

Sometimes, for a daft comedy-horror show,can be surprisingly poignant, especially when aspects of the titular character's past are revealed. We still don't know for sure how he acquired the demon hand that grants him such power over the spirit world, but gradually, we're learning about the past events that pushed him to become the man his students love and admire.

In the present day, Miki, who has never been known to refuse an opportunity for mischief, opens a private letter addressed to Nube before gleefully reading it aloud to her vaguely horrified classmates. Is opening other people's mail a crime in Japan, like it is elsewhere? She doesn't seem to attract any punishment for her behavior – perhaps, like me, Nube has a soft spot for the irrepressible troublemaker.

Is it truly a love letter from one of his former students? I think we should know Nube well enough now to know that 1) he's useless with women, and 2) he knows better than to pursue romantic relationships with kids. Regardless, he sets off to meet this previously unmentioned girl, Megumi Akiyama, bouquet in hand, at a beach somewhere near the school he first taught at as a student teacher. Her wide-brimmed hat and long flowing hair are immediately reminiscent of the silhouette of a female figure so prominent in the first cour 's ending animation. I wouldn't be surprised if she's meant to be the same person, considering what we learn of her importance to Nube here.

Most of the episode, from their meeting onwards, switches to flashback mode where we witness a pre-demon-hand Nube take his first class, as he learns of a persistently absent student, afflicted by a mysterious illness. The ever-conscientious Nube wonders if there may be a supernatural cause for her mysterious malady, and of course, he's correct. Despite significant cynicism from both Megumi's father and her doctor, Nube repeatedly tries to exorcise a persistent shikigami possessing the poor girl. It's a “Shiki Namazu,” a catfish-like spirit that Nube believes has been cursing Megumi's family for seven generations, and if he doesn't succeed in ridding her of it, she'll likely die.

Most weeks, we're used to Nube struggling, yet eventually succeeding in his endeavors to save others from spirit and yokai-related troubles. Yet there are some fairly obvious clues early on that something is amiss with the modern-day version of Megumi. Anyone familiar with 2011 TV anime anohana will instantly pick up on the white-clad Megumi's somewhat melancholy vibes, and it's unusual for Nube to carry a bouquet with him – especially when he doesn't hand it over on meeting her.

Yes, this is one of those stories where, despite doing everything within his power (less than his later self wields, due to the lack of demon hand) to save the afflicted person, Nube is ultimately unable to save his target. Megumi's body is too weak from the ravages of the disturbingly Alien-like possession, and she dies even after being set free. It's emotionally scarring for both Nube and the audience. This episode doesn't hold back on the painful screaming, as Megumi frequently cries out in severe agony, and her face is depicted at one moment as ethereally beautiful, and at others twisted in abject suffering. No wonder this event spurs Nube on to vow he'll always try to save a student in danger.

The final goodbye to Megumi's spirit is understated yet beautiful, as Nube watches her slight frame fade into the sea she loved so much. He spares his current students' feelings, letting them believe the girl they just spent a pleasant beach visit with still lives. Perhaps saying goodbye to Nube was the last item on her agenda of unfinished business, and now she's able to pass on to the afterlife in peace. Those aren't tears in my eyes; I'm probably just allergic to the flowers Nube laid on her grave. Sniff.

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Hell Teacher: Jigoku Sensei Nube is currently streaming on YouTube.