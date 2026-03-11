Reincarnation in the Game World Dan-Katsu Light Novel Series Gets TV Anime

TO Books announced on Wednesday that Kaede Nishikigi 's Reincarnation in the Game World Dan-Katsu: Game Addict Plays "Encouragement for Job Hunting in Dungeons" From a "New Game" ( Game Sekai Tensei <Dan-Katsu> ~Gamer wa [Dungeon Shūkatsu no Susume] o <Hajime kara> Play Suru~ ) light novel series is receiving a television anime adaptation.

Image via TO Books' X/Twitter account ©TO Books

The story centers on a gamer with the player name Zephyrus, who has played the legendary dungeon-crawl game Dungeon Shūkatsu no Susume ( Encouragement for Job Hunting in Dungeons or Dan-katsu for short) for over 8,000 hours, but he suddenly loses all his save data and dies of shock. When Zephyrus wakes up, he realizes that he is reincarnated in the unconquered world of the Dan-katsu game. He immediately gets the classic, strongest job as a hero, and starts "a new game" in the world of Dan-katsu.

Nishikigi launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in January 2021. TO Books started publishing the novels with illustration by Shuri in March 2022. The novels' 15th volume will ship on March 15.

Hiroshi Asagi launched the novels' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Corona EX manga website in April 2022. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and the fifth volume on October 1.