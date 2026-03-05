'The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen' Manga Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want to See Animated' Poll

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©AnimeJapan 2026

The AnimeJapan event announced on Wednesday the results for this year's “Manga We Want to See Animated” poll with 222,758 votes cast. The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen by mmk took the top spot. Kyu Sumiyoshi 's Strikeout Pitch and Naotaka Takade 's Ketsu Battler placed second and third, respectively.

The creators of the top 10 manga gave messages to celebrate:

The Mortifying Ordeal of Being Seen ( mmk )

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©mmk／小学館

Thank you so much to all the readers who voted!!

With your support as my motivation, I'll keep doing my best!!

Strikeout Pitch ( Kyu Sumiyoshi )

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©住吉九／集英社

Following my 2023 work Hyperinflation , [ Strikeout Pitch ] has also made the rankings‼︎

It's thanks to all of my fans and supporters.

Thank you so much‼︎

I'll do my best to make the series even more exciting.

Ketsu Battler ( Naotaka Takade )

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©高出なおたか ©面白法人カヤック／小学館

Thank you for your votes and support! I was so happy I could have cried for just being nominated, but to come in third (the number "3" looks like a butt) is truly an honor. While there aren't many references for fighting with a katana held in the butt, I wholeheartedly await the anime industry's challenge (offer)!!

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©コノシマルカ

Thank you for your votes!

Kuroki in motion, Tachibana dancing, Kusaka racing across the ceiling... I'd love to see that too!

I'll give it my all to live up to the honor of this 4th place finish!

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©イノウエ／小学館

I'm truly honored to receive such a wonderful award.

Thank you to all my readers who voted for me.

I will continue drawing passionately to repay your kindness through my manga. I will keep striving to improve.

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©Shinnosuke Kanazawa/SQUARE ENIX

I feel truly blessed to work on a story beloved by so many people.

To all my readers, my wife who provided the original concept, and my editor, thank you all so very much.

Thank you for all your votes!

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©吉もと誠／小学館

I've been nominated for the second year in a row, ! And this time, I won 7th place!! This is unprecedented!

Hasn't it already been adapted into an anime?! (lol)

To everyone who voted and made me feel like I had that kind of momentum, literally, thank you so much!

My absolute deepest thanks!

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©木下いたる/新潮社

When the first volume of the manga was released, I said, “Now that it's out of my hands, I hope everyone in the world will help nurture it and watch it grow.” About five years have passed since then and it's grown into a manga translated in over 10 countries. This award is truly thanks to all the Dinosaur Sanctuary fans around the world. Thank you so much!!

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©佐乃夕斗／集英社

Thank you to everyone who voted for Gokurakugai !

Thanks to you, I'm thrilled to have made it into the top 10 again this year.

I'll continue doing my best to meet your expectations, and I'd appreciate your continued support.

Image courtesy of AnimeJapan ©暗森透／集英社

Thank you to everyone who voted for me! I'll keep working hard to make things exciting! I look forward to your continued support!

AnimeJapan 2026 will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue on March 28 and 29. The event will showcase the “Manga We Want to See Animated Ranking" results near the entrance of the venue's East Hall 8.

Sources: Press release, AnimeJapan's website