For all that he's been busy remaking the world in his more efficient image, Seiichirou hasn't really given that much thought to all of the political ramifications. He's aware of them, but for the most part, he's just been doing what he sees as his job and fixing the problems as he finds them. The only major change that he truly wants to make is the abolition of the Holy Maiden System, and all of his economic reforms are just that – economic. Call them crimes of opportunity.

That's not to say that he's unaware of the issues inherent in Romany's pre-modern system. This week, he discovers that the kids at the almshouse (which he relates to the idea of the Japanese group home for children without guardians) don't receive an education. In reality, the almshouse is closer to the 19th century workhouse: it's not a charity per se, and the children under its care must work for their room and board. They age out when they're twelve, and must either join the church or find work elsewhere – and although it hasn't been said, I can't be the only one who's noticed that there don't appear to be any female church officials or even monks, so this may be an option only open to the boys. Only “special” women like the Holy Maiden seem to count in the church's eyes.

Arguably, this makes the church Seiichirou's particular nemesis, although I doubt he'd put it that way. Yua has also noticed the problems inherent in the system, and she's actually the one who points it out to Seiichirou. That's a good thing, because the church is primed to resent Seiichirou as the man who would destroy their lovely Holy Maiden fairy tale, so any suggestion he alone makes isn't likely to fly…although Yua's status might not help either, because this looks like an institution that is extremely resistant to change. The man in charge – who finally shows up to meet Seiichirou this week – resents the palace's “interference” with his institution in the first place; imagine what he'll do when he realizes that Seiichirou and Yua also want to deprive him of a system that's netted him a lot of free labor.

The church really does symbolize the differences between our world and Romany. They're set in their ways to an extreme degree, full of fanaticism and stubborn insistence that their way is the right one. Seiichirou's frosty reception is in no small part due to the fact that they resent his desire to send Yua home and “deprive” her of her status. Selio voices that when he's shocked that Seiichirou and Yua get along, the church has taught him that Yua must resent Seiichirou for wanting to revoke her exalted status. But Yua is delighted that, if Seiichirou's plan works, she'll get to go home. Selio, an orphan raised by the church to be nothing more than a cog in its machine, can't understand why she'd want to be ordinary again. But maybe if Yua and Seiichirou get their school off the ground, he'll be able to.

I can't help thinking that there's meant to be a parallel between Selio and Sigma, the kid with the abacus. Selio has no options because of where he lives, whereas Sigma has created his own options. Parents or the lack thereof notwithstanding, Sigma seized the opportunity by selling his woodcrafts in the market. When Seiichirou presented him with a further opportunity, he took it. Sigma believes in his own ingenuity and possibilities, while Selio is firmly tied to the church. Will education change his ways? I hope so.

Meanwhile, Aresh is off on a mission, although not before he basically told Seiichirou that he wouldn't be getting any sleep the night before. His absence could be dangerous for Seiichirou on more than one level. Yes, there's the magicule issue, but Camile flat-out says that Seiichirou is useful as a chain on the knight captain and muses about how well he himself would have taken care of the otherworlder had he gotten there first. And Siegvold's fascination with “Abram's Disciple” could turn into something else at any moment, especially if he doesn't know about Aresh and Seiichirou's relationship. (I'm honestly not sure if he does at this point.) Now that Seiichirou is coming to terms with his own feelings for Aresh, he's at least a little aware of the danger of being without him…and I really think it would be best if Aresh came home as quickly as possible – for both their sakes.

