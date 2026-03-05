News
Live-Action The Flowers of Evil Series' New Trailer Reveals Theme Song by ano

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
ano performs series' theme song "Ai Bansan"

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the live-action series adaptation of Shūzō Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil (Aku no Hana) manga posted a new trailer on Thursday, which reveals and previews the theme song "Ai Bansan" (Love Dinner) by ano

In conjunction with the live-action series adaptation, the original manga's first two volumes are getting reprints featuring the series' lead stars ano and Fuku Suzuki, which will ship in Japan on March 10. 

evil1
Image via The Flowers of Evil live action series' X/Twitter account
©Shūzō Oshimi, Kodansha
evil2
Image via The Flowers of Evil live action series' X/Twitter account
©Shūzō Oshimi, Kodansha
flowersofevilvisual
Image via TV Tokyo
© 「惡の華」製作委員会2026 ©押見修造／講談社
The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 9, on BS TV Tokyo on April 15, and will stream exclusively on Disney+.

The series will star:

Paul Young (Pocket ni Bōken wo TsumekondeStar Wars: Visions Volume 2, Ryо̄san-gata Riko) is directing alongside Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil film, Tomie: Unlimited). Keita Meguro (Red Blue, Neko Kare: Shonen wo Kau) and Shuho Takase (Red Blue) are writing the scripts. TV Tokyo and C & I Entertainment are producing.

Vertical published the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

Bookworm Takao falls in love with Nanako, but he cannot express his feelings through words. Instead he secretively acts out in a heat of passion which creates a huge scandal in his school. There is one person who knows his true nature, and this girl will do anything to nurture what this Charles Baudelaire hides.

The manga previously inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga spawned a live-action series in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga received a live-action film in 2014.

Sources: The Flowers of Evil live action series' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives