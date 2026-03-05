News
Live-Action The Flowers of Evil Series' New Trailer Reveals Theme Song by ano
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the live-action series adaptation of Shūzō Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil (Aku no Hana) manga posted a new trailer on Thursday, which reveals and previews the theme song "Ai Bansan" (Love Dinner) by ano.
◤テレ東 𝟒月𝟗日(木)深夜𝟐𝟒時スタート#ドラマ惡の華🪻
衝撃的な𝟗𝟎秒トレーラー映像解禁.ᐟ.ᐟ◢
anoの主題歌初披露🥀
思春期の心の変化を描いた
壮絶な青春物語が始まる──
TVer║https://t.co/kTbcuoevJ2
お気に入り登録もお願いします👁️#鈴木福 #あの#中西アルノ(#乃木坂46) #井頭愛海 pic.twitter.com/q1QjCk43jZ
— 鈴木福×あのW主演「惡の華」2026年4月9日(木)深夜24時放送スタート【テレ東公式】 (@tx_akunohana) March 5, 2026
In conjunction with the live-action series adaptation, the original manga's first two volumes are getting reprints featuring the series' lead stars ano and Fuku Suzuki, which will ship in Japan on March 10.The series will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 9, on BS TV Tokyo on April 15, and will stream exclusively on Disney+.
The series will star:
- ano as Sawa Nakamura
- Fuku Suzuki as Takao Kasuga
- Nogizaka46 member Aruno Nakanishi as Aya Tokiwa
- Manami Igashira as Nanako Saeki, the class beauty
- Chihiro Sudō as Ai Kinoshita, Nanako's best friend
- Tomoharu Hasegawa as Takao's father Tetsuo
- Noriko Nakagoshi as Takao's mother Shizue
- Mahiru Konno as Nanako's mother Mayumi
- Keisuke Horibe as Sawa's father Kazuyuki
- Akiko Hinagata as Sawa's mother Shino
Paul Young (Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, Ryо̄san-gata Riko) is directing alongside Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil film, Tomie: Unlimited). Keita Meguro (Red Blue, Neko Kare: Shonen wo Kau) and Shuho Takase (Red Blue) are writing the scripts. TV Tokyo and C & I Entertainment are producing.
Vertical published the manga in North America, and it describes the story:
Bookworm Takao falls in love with Nanako, but he cannot express his feelings through words. Instead he secretively acts out in a heat of passion which creates a huge scandal in his school. There is one person who knows his true nature, and this girl will do anything to nurture what this Charles Baudelaire hides.
The manga previously inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga spawned a live-action series in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga received a live-action film in 2014.
Sources: The Flowers of Evil live action series' X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie