Ghost of Yōtei game's planned PC release reportedly scrapped

Image via PlayStation ©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Sony Interactive Entertainment will no longer release its big single-player PlayStation 5 games on PC, according to "people familiar with the company's plans." The company has reportedly scrapped plans to release Ghost of Yōtei and other internally developed games for PC, in recent weeks.

According to Bloomberg's sources, aside from Ghost of Yōtei, Saros will also remain exclusive to PS5, but online games such as Marathon and Marvel Tokon will still be released for PC. Games by external developers but published by Sony Interactive Entertainment such as Death Stranding 2 and Kena: Scars of Kosmora are still planned for PC release this year.

Bloomberg reported that a spokesperson for Sony has declined to comment. The outlet also stated its sources cautioned that the situation could change "due to the unpredictable nature of the video-game industry," noting that " Sony 's plans are constantly shifting."

Ghost of Yōtei, the sequel to the 2020 Ghost of Tsushima game, launched for PS5 on October 2.

Kojima Productions ' Death Stranding: On the Beach game launched for PS5 in June 2025. The game will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 19. The PC version includes unlocked frame rates during gameplay, ultra widescreen support, DualSense controller support, and upscaling and frame generation.

Sony Interactive Entertainment began releasing its big single-player games to PC with Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020. It has since released games such as God of War Ragnarök , The Last of Us , Ghost of Tsushima , and Marvel's Spider-Man series for PC.

Source: Bloomberg (Jason Schreier) via Gematsu