Mission: Yozakura Family Anime's 2nd Season Reveals April 12 Debut in Video

NBC Universal revealed the main promotional video and April 12 debut on Thursday for the second season of the anime of Hitsuji Gondaira 's Mission: Yozakura Family ( Yozakura-san Chi no Daisakusen ) manga.

The staff also revealed the second key visual, and revealed Pilaf Alien will perform the ending theme song "Shalala." The above video previews the ending theme song as well as the opening theme song.

The second season will debut on April 12 on 28 MBS and TBS networks during the Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST "Nichigo" slot.

Mirai Minato is now the chief director of the anime SILVER LINK , and is again overseeing the series scripts. Takahiro Nakatsugawa , who worked as a storyboard artist and episode director on the first season, is directing the anime. Other returning staff includes character designer Mizuki Takahashi , composer Kōji Fujimoto , and sound director Tōru Kanegae .

will perform the new opening theme song "What's 'KAZOKU'" (What's "Family").

Kaito Ishikawa will voice Sōsuke Michibata.

The first season premiered in Japan in April 2024 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate channels. Disney streams the anime through the Hulu service with an English dub in the United States. The series also streams on Prime Video and Netflix in Japan.

Disney describes the anime's story:

High school student Taiyou Asano has been socially inept ever since his family died in a car crash. The only person he can properly interact with is his childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura—the head of the world's strongest family of spies. Mutsumi's eldest brother, Kyouichirou Yozakura, has been overprotective of her ever since he once rendered her severely injured. His love for Mutsumi is lethal, and Taiyou is his next target. To survive, Taiyou must marry Mutsumi and become a member of the Yozakura family. Thrown headfirst into chaos, Taiyou begins his journey to become a powerful spy in order to protect his wife and uncover the dark secrets of his past and the Yozakura family.

Gondaira ( Demon Prince Poro's Diaries ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2019. The manga ended its serialization in January 2025. Shueisha published the 29th and final compiled book volume in March 2025.

Viz Media simultaneously published the manga in English digitally since its debut in Japan. Viz Media then began publishing volumes digitally in December 2020, and began releasing the series physically starting with the first volume in October 2022. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also released the manga digitally in English.

The franchise also includes several novels.

