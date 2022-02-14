News
Viz Announces Fall 2022 Book Releases Including Mission: Yozakura Family, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Novels
Viz Media announced on Twitter on Monday its fall 2022 lineup and its summer 2022 digital exclusives. The following manga, novels, and books are slated for a debut during fall 2022:
Title: Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe
Author(s): Hirohiko Araki
Summary: A spinoff of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe, straight out of Diamond is Unbreakable, comes Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki.
Title: Mission: Yozakura Family
Author(s): Hitsuji Gondaira
Summary: Being the head of a spy family, Mutsumi's friendship with Taiyo is put to the test when her overprotective brother seeks to kill him. The solution? Get married!
Title: Jujutsu Kaisen: Summer of Ashes and Jujutsu Kaisen: Autumn of Dust
Author(s): Gege Akutami (original), Ballad Kitaguni (story)
Summary: Sorcery and demon curses abound in two light novels spun from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Title: Demon Slayer: The Flower of Happiness, Demon Slayer: One-Winged Butterfly, and Demon Slayer: Signs from the Wind
Author(s): Koyoharu Gotouge (original), Aya Yajima (story)
Summary: Complete your Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba experience with three new exciting novels—The Flower of Happiness, One-Winged Butterfly, and Signs from the Wind.
Title: The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga
Author(s): Commentary from Eiichiro Oda, Tite Kubo, Kōhei Horikoshi, and more
Summary: The creators and editors behind The World's Most Popular Manga share their tricks, advice, and secrets in The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga.
Title: Romantic Killer
Author(s): Wataru Momose
Summary: When gamer Anzu gets transported to a world of hot guys, it's like she's in a dream…someone else's dream!
Title: Rainbow Days
Author(s): Minami Mizuno
Summary: Four male friends support each other through the colorful ups and downs of teenage love.
Title: Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand
Author(s): Yoko Komori
Summary: Are merpeople real? Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand, by Yoko Komori, is a beautifully drawn tale that tries to answer that question.
Title: Drip Drip
Author(s): Paru Itagaki
Summary: Drip Drip is a one-shot graphic novel, with a massive nosebleed, from the unique imagination of Paru Itagaki, creator of BEASTARS!
Title: Dandadan
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Summary: A nerd must fight powerful spirits and aliens all vying for the secret power of his “family jewel,” so who better to fight alongside him than his high school crush and a spirit granny?!
Title: Blue Box
Author(s): Kōji Miura
Summary: Taiki plays badminton. Chinatsu plays basketball. Do these sports-crossed lovers stand a chance?
Title: The Hunters Guild: Red Hood
Author(s): Yūki Kawaguchi
Summary: A grim take on Grimm tales, where the hunted become the hunters.
Title: Kaiu Shirai x Posuka Demizu: Beyond The Promised Neverland
Author(s): Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu
Summary: Go beyond The Promised Neverland with a short story collection from the master storytellers themselves. Includes an epilogue chapter to the hit series!
Title: Black Paradox
Author(s): Junji Ito
Summary: Junji Ito's legendary sci-fi thriller about four people in search of the perfect death.
Title: Look Back
Author(s): Tatsuki Fujimoto
Summary: Look Back is the heart-wrenching single-volume story about the struggles of being an artist, from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man.
The following manga are digital exclusives slated for summer 2022:
Title: The Comiq
Author(s): Kazuki Takahashi
Summary: Only a manga artist can solve a puzzling murder committed on Halloween in this mystery manga by Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi!
Title: Phantom Seer
Author(s): Tōgo Gotō (story), Kento Matsuura (art)
Summary: Get into the spirit with this ghostly manga about a powerful shaman who just wants to lead a normal life!
Title: Build King
Author(s): Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro
Summary: On mysterious Hammer Island, where construction is everything, Tonkachi and Renga build to survive!
Title: -i tell c-
Author(s): Kazusa Inaoka
Summary: Risa Aioi is a detective on par with Sherlock Holmes, but she has one fatal flaw—she falls in love with the criminals she's meant to capture!
