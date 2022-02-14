News
Viz Announces Fall 2022 Book Releases Including Mission: Yozakura Family, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Novels

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Summer 2022 digital exclusives

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Monday its fall 2022 lineup and its summer 2022 digital exclusives. The following manga, novels, and books are slated for a debut during fall 2022:

Title: Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe
Author(s): Hirohiko Araki
Summary: A spinoff of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe, straight out of Diamond is Unbreakable, comes Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki.

Title: Mission: Yozakura Family
Author(s): Hitsuji Gondaira
Summary: Being the head of a spy family, Mutsumi's friendship with Taiyo is put to the test when her overprotective brother seeks to kill him. The solution? Get married!

Title: Jujutsu Kaisen: Summer of Ashes and Jujutsu Kaisen: Autumn of Dust
Author(s): Gege Akutami (original), Ballad Kitaguni (story)
Summary: Sorcery and demon curses abound in two light novels spun from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Title: Demon Slayer: The Flower of Happiness, Demon Slayer: One-Winged Butterfly, and Demon Slayer: Signs from the Wind
Author(s): Koyoharu Gotouge (original), Aya Yajima (story)
Summary: Complete your Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba experience with three new exciting novels—The Flower of Happiness, One-Winged Butterfly, and Signs from the Wind.

Title: The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga
Author(s): Commentary from Eiichiro Oda, Tite Kubo, Kōhei Horikoshi, and more
Summary: The creators and editors behind The World's Most Popular Manga share their tricks, advice, and secrets in The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga.

Title: Romantic Killer
Author(s): Wataru Momose
Summary: When gamer Anzu gets transported to a world of hot guys, it's like she's in a dream…someone else's dream!

Title: Rainbow Days
Author(s): Minami Mizuno
Summary: Four male friends support each other through the colorful ups and downs of teenage love.

Title: Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand
Author(s): Yoko Komori
Summary: Are merpeople real? Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand, by Yoko Komori, is a beautifully drawn tale that tries to answer that question.

Title: Drip Drip
Author(s): Paru Itagaki
Summary: Drip Drip is a one-shot graphic novel, with a massive nosebleed, from the unique imagination of Paru Itagaki, creator of BEASTARS!

Title: Dandadan
Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu
Summary: A nerd must fight powerful spirits and aliens all vying for the secret power of his “family jewel,” so who better to fight alongside him than his high school crush and a spirit granny?!

Title: Blue Box
Author(s): Kōji Miura
Summary: Taiki plays badminton. Chinatsu plays basketball. Do these sports-crossed lovers stand a chance?

Title: The Hunters Guild: Red Hood
Author(s): Yūki Kawaguchi
Summary: A grim take on Grimm tales, where the hunted become the hunters.

Title: Kaiu Shirai x Posuka Demizu: Beyond The Promised Neverland
Author(s): Kaiu Shirai, Posuka Demizu
Summary: Go beyond The Promised Neverland with a short story collection from the master storytellers themselves. Includes an epilogue chapter to the hit series!

Title: Black Paradox
Author(s): Junji Ito
Summary: Junji Ito's legendary sci-fi thriller about four people in search of the perfect death.

Title: Look Back
Author(s): Tatsuki Fujimoto
Summary: Look Back is the heart-wrenching single-volume story about the struggles of being an artist, from Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man.

The following manga are digital exclusives slated for summer 2022:

Title: The Comiq
Author(s): Kazuki Takahashi
Summary: Only a manga artist can solve a puzzling murder committed on Halloween in this mystery manga by Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi!

Title: Phantom Seer
Author(s): Tōgo Gotō (story), Kento Matsuura (art)
Summary: Get into the spirit with this ghostly manga about a powerful shaman who just wants to lead a normal life!

Title: Build King
Author(s): Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro
Summary: On mysterious Hammer Island, where construction is everything, Tonkachi and Renga build to survive!

Title: -i tell c-
Author(s): Kazusa Inaoka
Summary: Risa Aioi is a detective on par with Sherlock Holmes, but she has one fatal flaw—she falls in love with the criminals she's meant to capture!

Source: Viz Media's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives