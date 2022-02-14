Viz Announces Fall 2022 Book Releases Including Mission: Yozakura Family, Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe Manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Novels

Also: Summer 2022 digital exclusives

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Monday its fall 2022 lineup and its summer 2022 digital exclusives. The following manga, novels, and books are slated for a debut during fall 2022:

Title: Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe

Author(s): Hirohiko Araki

Summary: A spinoff of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure universe, straight out of Diamond is Unbreakable, comes Thus Spoke Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki .



Title: Mission: Yozakura Family

Author(s): Hitsuji Gondaira

Summary: Being the head of a spy family, Mutsumi's friendship with Taiyo is put to the test when her overprotective brother seeks to kill him. The solution? Get married!



Title: Jujutsu Kaisen : Summer of Ashes and Jujutsu Kaisen : Autumn of Dust

Author(s): Gege Akutami (original), Ballad Kitaguni (story)

Summary: Sorcery and demon curses abound in two light novels spun from the world of Jujutsu Kaisen .



Title: Demon Slayer : The Flower of Happiness, Demon Slayer : One-Winged Butterfly, and Demon Slayer : Signs from the Wind

Author(s): Koyoharu Gotouge (original), Aya Yajima (story)

Summary: Complete your Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba experience with three new exciting novels—The Flower of Happiness, One-Winged Butterfly, and Signs from the Wind.



Title: The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga

Author(s): Commentary from Eiichiro Oda , Tite Kubo , Kōhei Horikoshi , and more

Summary: The creators and editors behind The World's Most Popular Manga share their tricks, advice, and secrets in The Shonen Jump Guide to Making Manga.



Title: Romantic Killer

Author(s): Wataru Momose

Summary: When gamer Anzu gets transported to a world of hot guys, it's like she's in a dream…someone else's dream!



Title: Rainbow Days

Author(s): Minami Mizuno

Summary: Four male friends support each other through the colorful ups and downs of teenage love.



Title: Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand

Author(s): Yoko Komori

Summary: Are merpeople real? Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand, by Yoko Komori, is a beautifully drawn tale that tries to answer that question.



Title: Drip Drip

Author(s): Paru Itagaki

Summary: Drip Drip is a one-shot graphic novel, with a massive nosebleed, from the unique imagination of Paru Itagaki , creator of BEASTARS !



Title: Dandadan

Author(s): Yukinobu Tatsu

Summary: A nerd must fight powerful spirits and aliens all vying for the secret power of his “family jewel,” so who better to fight alongside him than his high school crush and a spirit granny?!



Title: Blue Box

Author(s): Kōji Miura

Summary: Taiki plays badminton. Chinatsu plays basketball. Do these sports-crossed lovers stand a chance?



Title: The Hunters Guild: Red Hood

Author(s): Yūki Kawaguchi

Summary: A grim take on Grimm tales, where the hunted become the hunters.



Title: Kaiu Shirai x Posuka Demizu : Beyond The Promised Neverland

Author(s): Kaiu Shirai , Posuka Demizu

Summary: Go beyond The Promised Neverland with a short story collection from the master storytellers themselves. Includes an epilogue chapter to the hit series!



Title: Black Paradox

Author(s): Junji Ito

Summary: Junji Ito 's legendary sci-fi thriller about four people in search of the perfect death.



Title: Look Back

Author(s): Tatsuki Fujimoto

Summary: Look Back is the heart-wrenching single-volume story about the struggles of being an artist, from Tatsuki Fujimoto , the creator of Chainsaw Man .



The following manga are digital exclusives slated for summer 2022:

Title: The Comiq

Author(s): Kazuki Takahashi

Summary: Only a manga artist can solve a puzzling murder committed on Halloween in this mystery manga by Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi !



Title: Phantom Seer

Author(s): Tōgo Gotō (story), Kento Matsuura (art)

Summary: Get into the spirit with this ghostly manga about a powerful shaman who just wants to lead a normal life!



Title: Build King

Author(s): Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro

Summary: On mysterious Hammer Island, where construction is everything, Tonkachi and Renga build to survive!



Title: - i tell c -

Author(s): Kazusa Inaoka

Summary: Risa Aioi is a detective on par with Sherlock Holmes, but she has one fatal flaw—she falls in love with the criminals she's meant to capture!

