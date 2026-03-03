Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day, in Japan. However, the holiday also goes by the name "Momo no Sekku" (Peach Festival) — a name used when Japan was on a lunar calender system, since March 3 used to land just after peach trees blossomed. The anime and manga industries are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival:
Bono Bono
本日、3月3日は #桃の節句 #ひなまつり🎎— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) March 3, 2026
ぼのぼのもお雛様、お内裏様といっしょに
ひなまつりをお祝い🌸🍡
お子様が健やかにご成長されることをお祈り申し上げます✨ pic.twitter.com/ZRB2GeCOOy
Today, March 3, is the Peach Festival and Hina Matsuri🎎
Bono Bono and the Empress are celebrating Hina Matsuri together🌸🍡
We pray for the healthy growth of all children✨
Chibi Godzilla Raids Again
ひな人形の準備OK！#ちびゴジラ #ちびゴジラの逆襲 #ゴジラ #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/BNxevmNKBe— ちびゴジラ【公式】 (@chibigodzi) March 3, 2026
The Hina dolls are all ready!
Chibi Maruko-chan
今日は #ひなまつり だね🎎— ちびまる子ちゃん【公式】 (@tweet_maruko) March 3, 2026
たまちゃんのおうちのおひなさまを見てきたよ💕#ちびまる子ちゃん #3月3日 pic.twitter.com/f36hBvQlQn
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
I came to see Tama-chan's Hina dolls💕
Doraemon
今日はひなまつり🎎
みんなの健やかな毎日を祈ってるよ♪#ドラえもん#doraemon#ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/VWoPuj1FwU
">♪
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Wishing everyone healthy days♪
Heidi, Girl of the Alps
本日、3月3日は「#雛祭り ・ #桃の節句 」☺️☺️— アルプスの少女ハイジ［公式］ (@official_heidi) March 3, 2026
←おだいりさま
と
おひなさま→
という名称だと最近まで思ってました💦 pic.twitter.com/t2xEvLWKRE
Today, March 3, is the Peach Festival and Hina Matsuri☺️☺️
←The Emperor
And
The Empress→
I thought that was their names until recently💦
Jun Inoue
グッモー✌️🎵今日〜はめでたい雛祭り〜🎵。3/3は『桃の節句🎎』女の子のお祭りですね❣️ひし餅、ひなあられは大昔食べた事があるけど最近は無し。豪華な雛人形も昔よく見たが今はコンパクトになったね。お祝いに、お“雛“様を描いてみました。感謝祭に出品の際は女性に当たると、嬉“し〜な(雛)“ははは🤗 pic.twitter.com/cBCCaBlVA3— 井上順 (@JunInoue20) March 2, 2026
Good morning ✌️🎵 Today~ is the joyous Hina Matsuri~🎵. March 3 is the girls' festival Peach Festival🎎❣️ I used to eat hishi mochi and hina arare a long time ago, but not lately. I used to see lavish hina doll displays, but they've gotten compact now. To celebrate, I drew a Hina doll. If it gets picked by a woman at the Thanksgiving sale, I'd be so happy~ (Hina) Hahaha🤗
Hell's Paradise
今日は #桃の節句— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) March 2, 2026
桃の花がモチーフである
天仙のひとり・桃花（タオファ）の場面写を公開！#地獄楽 #HellsParadise pic.twitter.com/SltI3ZuZ6j
Today is the Peach Festival
We have released an image of Tao Fa, one of the celestial immortals whose motif is peach blossoms!
Hisashi Kagawa (Fresh Precure! character design)
桃の節句🎎🍑2026🍑— 香川久 Hisashi Kagawa (@DanngoDaisuki) March 3, 2026
2.2ツインテールの日の再利用😅
口を3にして目も3にしようかと思いましたが…メガネを外したのび太君になっちゃうのでやめておきました😁 pic.twitter.com/bOMzpZs56e
Peach Festival🎎🍑2026🍑
Reusing February 2'sTwintails Day😅
I thought about making the mouth a 3 and the eyes a 3 too… but it'd look like Nobita-kun without his glasses, so I decided against it😁
Kyoro-chan
今日は #ひなまつり クエッ🎎— キョロちゃん (@morinaga_CB) March 3, 2026
桃の節句おめでとう🍑
キョロはやっぱり三色だんごが一番のおたのしみクエ～ッ🍡♪ pic.twitter.com/tFKPGOWlpx
Today is Hina Matsuri kue🎎
Happy Peach Festival🍑
Kyoro's favorite is still the three-colored dango Kue~🍡♪
Ocha-ken
今日はひな祭り🎎🌸#お茶犬 #お茶猫 #ひな祭り pic.twitter.com/YGKJRUjMfV
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎🌸
SNK
今日は #ひな祭り 🎎— SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) March 3, 2026
あかりをつけましょ ぼんぼりに〜🌸
京とアテナに
お雛様の代わりをしてもらいました！#KOFぬい撮り pic.twitter.com/uZOs30ku1n
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Light the candles in the lamps🌸
We had Kyō and Athena stand in for the Hina dolls!
Square Enix
【今日3/3は #ひな祭り🎎】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) March 2, 2026
スライムとチョコボもちらし寿司でお祝い🌸
春はもうすぐ…かも？ pic.twitter.com/kCEy8co92U
【Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri🎎】
The Slime and Chocobo are celebrating with chirashi sushi🌸
Spring is just about here… maybe?
Sumikko Gurashi
わ〜ひなまつり🎎✨#ひな祭り おめでとう pic.twitter.com/IYmHgnub8D— すみっコぐらし【公式】 (@sumikko_335) March 3, 2026
Yay~ it's Hina Matsuri🎎✨
Happy Hina Matsuri
Tama and Friends
今日は #ひな祭り の日！🌸— 三丁目のタマ町内会 (@tama_friends) March 2, 2026
小さい頃は、雛飾りのお人形で遊ぼうとして怒られたなあ…😌
丁寧に髪を整えて、和紙で巻いて、箱に戻す時のあの特別感。
令和でも同じでしょうか？ pic.twitter.com/8QUwc4fa6l
Today is Hina Matsuri🌸
When we were little, we'd get scolded for trying to play with the dolls from the hina doll display…😌
That special feeling when we'd carefully tidy their hair, wrap them in Japanese washi paper, and put them back in the box. Is it still the same in Reiwa?
Yae Yumedori (Shachiku-chan to Seikatsu kaizenkei Shota Akuma)
#ひな祭り2026#イラスト #社畜ちゃんと生活改善系ショタ悪魔— 夢鳥八重 (@Yae_Yumedori) March 2, 2026
🎎 pic.twitter.com/7egFQ5WCfu
Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings?