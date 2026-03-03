Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

Featuring Sqare Enix, Doraemon, Chibi Maruko-chan, Chibi Godzilla Raids Again, Jun Inoue, & more!

It's Hina Matsuri, or Girls' Day, in Japan. However, the holiday also goes by the name "Momo no Sekku" (Peach Festival) — a name used when Japan was on a lunar calender system, since March 3 used to land just after peach trees blossomed. The anime and manga industries are showing off their flowers for the Peach Festival:

Bono Bono

Today, March 3, is the Peach Festival and Hina Matsuri🎎
Bono Bono and the Empress are celebrating Hina Matsuri together🌸🍡
We pray for the healthy growth of all children✨

Chibi Godzilla Raids Again

The Hina dolls are all ready!

Chibi Maruko-chan

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
I came to see Tama-chan's Hina dolls💕

Doraemon

">♪
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Wishing everyone healthy days♪

Heidi, Girl of the Alps

Today, March 3, is the Peach Festival and Hina Matsuri☺️☺️
←The Emperor
　　And
The Empress→
I thought that was their names until recently💦

Jun Inoue

Good morning ✌️🎵 Today~ is the joyous Hina Matsuri~🎵. March 3 is the girls' festival Peach Festival🎎❣️ I used to eat hishi mochi and hina arare a long time ago, but not lately. I used to see lavish hina doll displays, but they've gotten compact now. To celebrate, I drew a Hina doll. If it gets picked by a woman at the Thanksgiving sale, I'd be so happy~ (Hina) Hahaha🤗

Hell's Paradise

Today is the Peach Festival
We have released an image of Tao Fa, one of the celestial immortals whose motif is peach blossoms!

Hisashi Kagawa (Fresh Precure! character design)

Peach Festival🎎🍑2026🍑
Reusing February 2'sTwintails Day😅
I thought about making the mouth a 3 and the eyes a 3 too… but it'd look like Nobita-kun without his glasses, so I decided against it😁

Kyoro-chan

Today is Hina Matsuri kue🎎
Happy Peach Festival🍑
Kyoro's favorite is still the three-colored dango Kue~🍡♪

Ocha-ken

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎🌸

SNK

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Light the candles in the lamps🌸
We had Kyō and Athena stand in for the Hina dolls!

Square Enix

【Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri🎎】
The Slime and Chocobo are celebrating with chirashi sushi🌸
Spring is just about here… maybe?

Sumikko Gurashi

Yay~ it's Hina Matsuri🎎✨
Happy Hina Matsuri

Tama and Friends

Today is Hina Matsuri🌸
When we were little, we'd get scolded for trying to play with the dolls from the hina doll display…😌
That special feeling when we'd carefully tidy their hair, wrap them in Japanese washi paper, and put them back in the box. Is it still the same in Reiwa?

Yae Yumedori (Shachiku-chan to Seikatsu kaizenkei Shota Akuma)

