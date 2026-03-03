Hana ni Kamiguse Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Series ends on April 3

Image via Amazon Japan © Kotoko Ichi, Kodansha

The April issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine announced on Wednesday that Kotoko Ichi 's Hana ni Kamiguse (Flower Biting Habit) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 3.

The series follows second-year high school student Suu, who dreams of living a fulfilling high school life with friends. One day, a mysterious and beautiful amnesiac boy Yuki enters her life and everything changes.

Ichi debuted the series in Nakayoshi in February 2024. Kodansha shipped the fourth compiled book volume on December 12.

Ichi ended her Kaoru Watashi ni Kiss Shite. manga in August 2023. The series launched in Nakayoshi in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in December 2023.

Ichi launched the Senya no Kiss de Kimi wo Koroshite (I'll Kill You With a Thousand Night's Kisses) manga in Kadokawa 's Asuka magazine in September 2021.

Ichi and Hana Kagami ended their Stellar Witch LIP☆S ( Majo Kaitō LIP☆S ) manga in June 2021. They launched the manga in Nakayoshi in October 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is digitally publishing the manga in English.