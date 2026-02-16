I Played the Never-to-be-Released Danganronpa 2x2 Special Trial Version

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

Danganronpa 2x2 Special Trial Version

Earlier this month, I was able to visitheadquarters in Tokyo to try out theon the Nintendo Switch 2. Made specifically for the November 202515th Anniversary Event, this short, 15-minute vertical slice was designed to not only give the most hardcorefans a taste of the upcominggame, but also reward them with an original mystery never to be seen again—not even in the final release.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

The big selling point for the upcomingis that, in addition to an updated version of the original, it also comes with a remixed version of the game that unfolds with a completely different chain of murders. This means that characters who died early on in the original game will stick around for longer and influence events in unexpected ways.delivers on this idea, despite not being an actual part of the upcoming game.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

opens in a way reminiscent of how the originalopened with Nagito standing over the protagonist Hajime—though instead of being on a beach, the two are within the island's boathouse. Of course, they're not alone, Gundham, Chiaki, Byakuya, and Mikan are in the room as well—in addition to a dead body.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

The corpse in question is that of Yasuhiro Hagakure, a character from the firstgame. This is an in-joke callback to the original's own “Trial Version” demo in which Yasuhiro was presented as the first case's murder victim rather than Sayaka—and his body is even left in the same pose in theas it was there.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

After being assigned to partner with Nagito, you (as Hajime) do a usualinvestigation. You investigate the body (complete with a dying message in blood) and talk with those who discovered it (Gundham, Chiaki, Byakuya, and Mikan) as well as those who arrived later (Ibuki and Peko). Monokuma pops up to give you an autopsy report. You get to wander a little in a 3D area outside the boathouse, but soon Monokuma pulls everyone into the class trial to discover the murderer's identity.

The trial itself has only two rounds, each with only a single target to shoot one of three Truth Bullets at. Discovering the killer here revolves around two important facts. The first is that Monokuma will announce that a body has been found only after three people have discovered it. However, this time, it took four people—meaning one of those who “discovered” the body is the murderer.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

The second is that Chiaki mentions that the murder weapon is a knife. However, the murder weapon is not found at the scene of the crime, and only the fact that it's a bladed weapon is known. This, of course, marks her as the killer. To those who have played, this revelation that Chiaki is the murderer makes little sense considering her character—and Monokuma agrees, interrupting and ending the trial (and the demo) on the spot.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

does a fantastic job of showing off the upgrades in. Graphical fidelity has greatly improved in both 2D sprites and 3D environments. The characters still have their classic poses when they talk, but each has been improved with about a second of animation leading into it. The upgraded UI oozes style, and the use of a split screen to show what Hajime looks like in certain scenes is a welcome addition.

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

The only complaint I have withis the fact that it, like all thegames, isn't fully voiced. While the trial scenes are voice acted, the investigation scenes—i.e., the majority of the games—are not. More often than not, all you get is a grunt or a few words to set the mood of the character talking. The only exception to this in thewas a message from Monokuma—which was a welcome treat as I was excited to hear's (the current voice of Doraemon) take on the character previously voiced by(the former voice of Doraemon).

©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.

While only 15-minutes in lengthhas left me incredibly optimistic for. It looks great, sounds fantastic, and plays just like you'd hope—and I can't wait to play an entirely different version of the story.

Danganronpa 2x2 will be released in 2026 on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.