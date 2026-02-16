There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless… ~Next Shine~ Episodes 13-17 Anime Review

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... … was an interesting series that mixed funny comedic hijinx with solid character writing. While there were some characters I definitely favored over others, given how the anime portrayed their specific struggles and how they related to Renako, overall, the first season felt like a really fresh watch with a rather unassuming premise. Next Shine picks up right from where the first season left off and continues the narrative trend that I got to experience before. The series is broken up into arcs, with each one focusing on one new member of Renako's friend group, so it makes sense that this next arc would focus on her relationship with Kaho. However, I was a little bit worried about how the show would build up that friendship dynamic, which was hands-down the most underdeveloped one of the entire cast, while also following through on the heavy emotional climax of the last arc.

The answer to my fear was to have the development of Renako and Kaho's relationship tie back into Renako's decision regarding what she wants. This whole arc arguably brings the whole series full circle by being about one of the main things that started it all in the first place: insecurity. Renako wanted a fresh start in high school and to make friends with people because she was insecure, but despite having that, she still suffers from severe imposter syndrome the entire time. What I like about this show is that almost every arc showcases that the rest of the cast are dealing with similar types of insecurities that Renako is, so they're all about mirroring those similarities while developing the personal and sometimes romantic relationships between them. That trend is continued with Renako and Kaho, who arguably have the most in common with each other, given that they come from very similar backgrounds.

I wasn't sure what to think about Kaho originally, considering that she has definitely gotten the least amount of screen time of the five girls. She felt more like a random gag character that would occasionally show up rather than anybody who had anything meaningful to contribute. I'm glad that this arc showcases that she is distinct. She is not seen as this beacon of properness or confidence as the other girls are. She's just kind of a gremlin that wants to do what she loves, but I like how the show builds on her interest in being a cosplayer as a metaphor for her hiding who she really is. When you cosplay , you can be whoever you want, but what happens when you start cosplaying in your day-to-day life to be somebody that you feel like you're not deep down? That hits close to home with Renako, who is hesitant to accept romantic advances because deep down, she doesn't feel deserving. Why should these amazing girls love her when she feels like she was never presenting herself as who she was?

I really like how the show ties in the interpersonal dramas and insecurities of the characters to the progression or stalling of the romantic developments. Originally, the series was a bit unclear about why Renako was in denial or always quick to run away from the romantic advances of others. This arc makes it explicitly clear that she does not think she is a good person who is deserving of any of that love. Little does she know that pretty much all of the other girls in the show are dealing with similar issues, and it's Renako's honesty that ironically draws them near. Satsuki does get pushed to the side a little bit compared to the other girls, as she is more of a commentator than one who is actively participating in all of the drama that is going on. It makes sense given the way that her arc concluded, and it is hinted that things will be going on with her in the next arc after this one. But if you were a Satsuki fan, then you might be disappointed that she really is not the focus here.

Ajisai and Mai dealing with the fallout of Renako's indecisiveness is also handled rather well. Ajisai, in particular, is probably my favorite character in the show, so her trying to navigate between embracing who she wants to be and what she wants while also dealing with the potential guilt of putting everybody in this awkward situation was interesting. I like that the show plays with this idea that when it comes to matters of romance, it's impossible to make everybody happy. When everybody is friends, it's easier to keep the group together, but romance throws a wrench in things because sometimes being with somebody means that somebody else needs to get hurt. I give the show a lot of credit for the conclusion that it comes to because of how bold it is, and I am very curious as to how they are going to follow through with it. I have mixed feelings because it could be seen as an answer to the problem raised throughout the arc, but it could come off as a copout because the arc ends right after that answer arrives. I'm going to put a pin in that for now until we see what happens later, but I can't say it didn't feel earned.

Unfortunately, much like the previous season, if there is anything that I can have mixed feelings about, it is, of course, with Mai. Mai was always a sour point of the show for me because her arc didn't exactly start the series on a great foot, given her intrusiveness and overall selfishness. It had come to my attention that this was more the result of the anime cutting out scenes that showcase more layers to her character, but strictly going off of what the anime showcased, I did not like her character at all and dreaded every time she popped up. The end of the last arc and this entire arc do try to showcase her in a more nuanced light, which I do appreciate. Her struggles with trying to put on this perfect façade for the sake of others are brought more to the forefront, and outside of one selfish action that comes to light, there isn't really a lot about Mai that I can complain about. I see the tragedy regarding how she doesn't think she deserves to be happy, and given the way that Renako responded to Ajisai's confession, I do feel a little bit for her since it arguably was an emotionally traumatic moment that could shake someone to their very core. If this were the Mai that I had throughout the entire show, then I think this would be a consistent and strong conclusion for her character.

The problem stems from the fact that I can't judge her strictly by this arc because Renako's journey is tied to how she reflects on her relationship with Ajisai and Mai throughout the course of the show. Renako even makes explicit references to events that happened during that messy first arc in the show, and the whole thing is framed as Renako fighting to choose between these two girls who love her. I imagine it's supposed to be a difficult choice for the audience as well, but because I don't think Mai's actions left a good foundation for the relationship between her and Renako, there was never really a moment during this arc where I thought Renako should have gotten with Mai. There needed to be more moments, either before this arc or during it, that narratively justified why these two could work out as a couple. It doesn't ruin the arc, and I do appreciate all the legwork being done to actually get me to feel for Mai because this is probably the arc that got me the most emotionally invested in her. But it does bring down the overall material because so much of the finale and the emotional build-up to said finale relies on such a messy foundation between those two characters.

As far as production quality, the series still looks great. It was always a step above your typical slice of life show with solid directing and superb character animation. This arc definitely seems to lean more on the comedic and exaggerated facial features because the arc primarily focuses on Kaho, who is naturally a more exaggerated character compared to the rest of the cast. This was definitely the arc that got me to laugh the most compared to the previous ones, although there were definitely two gags that dragged on a bit too long. There's one, for example, that revolves around putting Renako under some type of subliminal hypnosis, and it lasts over ten minutes. Cutting that out could tighten the overall pacing of the arc much better. Thankfully, the voice actors continue to sell these exaggerated personalities, and the music is a solid listen even if there's not really a strong enough motif that I can listen to outside of the main show.

This is probably my second-favorite arc in the show. I still think Ajisai's arc was the most focused and emotionally resonant. This was definitely the most ambitious, given the sheer number of things that it's trying to juggle. In this arc, the show is trying to redefine and rebuild Renako's relationship with the final member of the main cast while also following through on a pretty big emotional plot point. It sounds like things should've been messier than they actually were, but I was surprised at how solidly everything ended up coming together. Some holes are carried over from the previous arcs that I hope get dressed in the future and while the climax is shocking, there's not really a lot of follow up on to definitively say whether or not it actually solves the problems presented in this arc. I do hope that we get more because this is a very fun series that has a lot of opportunities to play around with setups that other slice-of-life anime would not dare tackle. Whether or not it would stick the landing in the future is another story, but for now, I have a lot of respect for this show doing most of the things that it did.