The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me Manga Gets TV Anime

An official website opened on Friday to announce that author Kotoko and artist Kaname Hanamiya 's The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me ( Odebu Akujo ni Tensei Shitara, Nazeka Last Boss О̄jisama ni Shūchaku Sareteimasu ) manga is getting a television anime. The website unveiled a promotional video, visual, cast, and staff.

Hanamiya drew a commemorative illustration for the announcement:

The anime stars Haruka Shiraishi as Celine and Takeo Ōtsuka as Wilfred.

Naoyuki Kuzuya ( Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time ) is directing the anime at Studio Lings . Shūsaku Katо̄ is the assistant director. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series composition and screenplay. Fumino Kakihata and Yukiko Sekita are designing the characters. Infinite is producing.

Media Do , NTT Docomo , Akatsuki Group, and MyAnimeList 's joint digital manga distribution service Manga Mirai is publishing the series in English, and it describes the story:

After dying of illness, she has been reincarnated as Celine, the selfish, fat, villainous duchess, sister of the heroine of a popular novel. If she stays this way, she will be killed by the hero prince and die a miserable death, just as in the novel. She vows to reform herself with all her might and begins to struggle, but she finds herself caught up in unexpected doting and obsession..! Will Celine be able to find “peaceful happiness”? A fantasy love story about a reincarnation in another world where she is loved too much by a Yandere.

Kotoko and Hanamiya debuted the manga in April 2023. The fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on Saturday. The series has had over 70 million downloads.

Sources: The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me anime's website, Comic Natalie