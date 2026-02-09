Hasbro to Make Street Fighter, Voltron Toys

American toy maker Hasbro announced last week it is creating toys for both the Street Fighter and Voltron franchises. The Street Fighter line is set to feature action figures, other toys, and collectibles based on this year's live-action Street Fighter film. The Voltron toy line will also feature action figures and other toys but will add “roleplay” items based on the forthcoming live-action Voltron film.

Image via newsroom.hasbro.com © 2026 Hasbro ©CAPCOM CO., LTD.

This isn't Hasbro 's first foray into Street Fighter territory. The maker (in)famously filled out its G.I. Joe roster in 1993 with Street Fighter II figures — complete with a "Sonic Boom Tank" (a recycled Cobra tank) for Guile and a "Dragon Fortress" (a Cobra Toxo-Lab minus the '90s neon green).

Bandai's Popy made the original robot toys for Beast King GoLion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV — the two main anime that the 1984-85 Voltron series loosely adapted. Over the years, Matchbox, Panosh Place, Trendmaster, Toynami, Mattel , Playmates, and Bandai again have all tried their hand at Voltron toys.

Hasbro 's twin announcements came days after the company revealed details about its upcoming KPop Demon Hunters toy line. The KPop Demon Hunters line is set to include Nerf, Furby, and Monopoly brands. The toys are set to launch on July 15, 2026 at prices ranging from US$9.99 to US$24.99.

Sources: Hasbro (link 2)