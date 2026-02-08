Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Young Miko also star in Super Bowl ad

Sunday's National Football League championship game, Super Bowl LX, saw Pokémon kick off its 30th anniversary with a commercial that asks, “What's Your Favorite?” The commercial stars musicians Lady Gaga, Ji-Soo , and Young Miko, along with comedian Trevor Noah, F1 Driver Charles Leclerc, association footballer Lamine Yamal, and actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. The commercial also features Lady Gaga singing with her favorite Pokémon, Jigglypuff:

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks faced off at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California for this year's Super Bowl. The Seahawks maintained a lead over the Patriots throughout the game. While the Patriots attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter of the game, it was not enough to overcome the Seahawks' lead. The Seahawks beat the Patriots 29-13.

Californian rock band Green Day performed the game's pregame show. Not incidentally, Lady Gaga and Young Miko appeared at the halftime show by Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny, along with guests Karol G, Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and more.