News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 26-February 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Totto-Chan film earns 3.3% rating, Star Detective Precure! premiere earns 3.1% rating
Hideki Takeuchi's live-action film of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! manga aired on NTV on Friday, January 30 at 9:00 p.m. on NTV, and earned a 9.6% rating.
Shinnosuke Yakuwa and Shinei Animation's anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window (Madogiwa no Totto-chan) autobiographical memoir aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, January 31 at 1:30 p.m. and earned a 3.3% rating.
The Gekijō-ban Anime Nintama Rantaro Ninjutsu Gakuen Zenin Shutsudō! no Dan anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, February 1 at 3:30 p.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 1 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 31 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 1 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2
|NTV
|January 30 (Fri)
|23:20
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|January 31 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure! (premiere)
|TV Asahi
|February 1 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 31 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 31 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 31 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|The Smurfs (season 3)
|NHK-E
|January 31 (Sat)
|08:10
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 31 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)