News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 26-February 1

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Totto-Chan film earns 3.3% rating, Star Detective Precure! premiere earns 3.1% rating

totto-chan.png
Image via Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window anime film's website
© 黒柳徹子／2023 映画「窓ぎわのトットちゃん」製作委員会
Hideki Takeuchi's live-action film of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! manga aired on NTV on Friday, January 30 at 9:00 p.m. on NTV, and earned a 9.6% rating.

Shinnosuke Yakuwa and Shinei Animation's anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window (Madogiwa no Totto-chan) autobiographical memoir aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, January 31 at 1:30 p.m. and earned a 3.3% rating.

The Gekijō-ban Anime Nintama Rantaro Ninjutsu Gakuen Zenin Shutsudō! no Dan anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, February 1 at 3:30 p.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 1 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.4
Detective Conan NTV January 31 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 1 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV January 30 (Fri) 23:20 30 min.
4.5
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV January 31 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.8
Star Detective Precure! (premiere) TV Asahi February 1 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi January 31 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 31 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 31 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.1
The Smurfs (season 3) NHK-E January 31 (Sat) 08:10 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 31 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 19-25
