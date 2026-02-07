Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 26-February 1

NTV

's live-action film of'smanga aired onon Friday, January 30 at 9:00 p.m. on, and earned a 9.6% rating.

Shinnosuke Yakuwa and Shinei Animation 's anime film adaptation of Tetsuko Kuroyanagi 's Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window ( Madogiwa no Totto-chan ) autobiographical memoir aired on TV Asahi on Saturday, January 31 at 1:30 p.m. and earned a 3.3% rating.

The Gekijō-ban Anime Nintama Rantaro Ninjutsu Gakuen Zenin Shutsudō! no Dan anime film aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, February 1 at 3:30 p.m. and earned a 0.7% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)