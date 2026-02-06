Emaqi Service Releases Out, Kurashi no Izumi, 2 More Manga in English

AI localization company Orange Inc. added the following manga in English to its e-bookstore service " emaqi " on February 6:

Title: Out

Creator(s): Tatsuya Iguchi (story), Makoto Mizuta (art)

Synopsis: Tatsuya Iguchi , the "Mad Dog of Komae," who played a major role in "Drop" and "Chicken." Now 17 years old, he leaves his hometown and begins an intense story together with new companions!!

Title: Kurashi no Izumi

Creator(s): Fumiko Tanikawa

Synopsis: From childhood friends to a married couple, an older wife with her younger husband, a May-December romance, and a marriage of convenience... Life unfolds in countless ways, as do the bonds we share. Through tender everyday moments, warm domestic life, and precious connections... Just as there are different types of marriages, there are various ways of living. Join these families as they spend their peaceful, relaxing days and let their happiness touch your heart. A collection of heartwarming family stories that will bring tears to your eyes.

Title: Napoleon : Era of the lion

Creator(s): Tetsuya Hasegawa

Synopsis: Witness the rise of Emperor Napoleon's legendary conquest! Volume 1 showcases the brilliant military artistry of the "Battle of Austerlitz." Then, he journeys back to his childhood to reveal how history's greatest commander came to be...

Title: King of the Ants

Creator(s): Nagahisa Tsukawaki (story), Ryu Itou (art)

Synopsis: The moment Kisaburo Rikudo, head of the conglomerate controlling all of Japan, dies, the life of his illegitimate son, country delinquent Shiro Aguri, is turned upside down! Dragged into a no-holds-barred survival battle with knives, crossbows, Japanese swords, and guns...!? The ultimate delinquent VS state power! Brutal violence beyond anything you've seen!!

