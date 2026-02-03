Interest
Happy Setsubun 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Demon Slayer, Square Enix, Chibi Maruko-chan, Miffy, Sega, Hiromi Morishita, & more!

Early February in Japan marks the cultural holiday of Setsubun, or the transition from winter to spring. For prosperity and happiness, people eat ehōmaki (unsliced sushi rolls with seven lucky ingredients) while facing the latest direction of auspicious fortune (ehō). (This year, it's south-southeast.) They drive out bad spirits such as oni (demons) and call good spirits into their homes by tossing roasted soybeans or mamemaki. The anime world brings in the good spirits with these Setsubun greetings:

Chibi Maruko-chan

chibi-maruko-setsubun-2026
Image via Chibi Maruko-chan series' X/Twitter account
© S.P/N.A

Banners: Soybean-Tossing Event

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

kimetsu-setsubun-2026
Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series' X/Twitter account
©吾峠呼世晴／集英社©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Identity V

identity-v-setsubun-2026
Image via Identity V game's X/Twitter account
©2020 NetEaseInc.

Miffy

Today is Setsubun.
This year's ehō lucky direction is…?
Video caption: South-Southeast

Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)

Post: Shitto Mask unexpectedly strikes on Setsubun!
Mamemaki from a dating guy has no effect on the demon that is Shitto Mask!
Even though Setsubun isn't a festival for couples, never let your guard down.
Shitto Mask burns with jealousy from good morning to good night, 365 days a year!
Never, ever forget that!
Illustration: CAST GUYS OUT!

Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)

A domesticated demon family.
You might get good fortune if gace the ehō lucky direction (south-southeast) and pet Goma-chan a number of times as your age.

Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)

Demons inside, too

Sega

＼Cast demons out! ／ ＼Welcome good fortune in!／
Today, Febuary 3, is Setsubun.
Did everyone do mamemaki at home?

Square Enix

【2/3 is Setsubun】

Cast demons out! Welcome good fortune in!

Here are some Square Enix titles featuring demons and beans!👹🫘
May good fortune come to everyone.

Televi-Kun

Today, the third, is Setsubun
The custom of throwing beans at demons (oni), the symbol of misfortune, on Setsubun, the day before the start of spring, to invite good fortune became widely established among commoners during the Edo period.
While there are many monsters, beasts, and villains with a demon motif…there are also heroes like Kamen Rider Hibiki, Momotaros [Kamen Rider Den-O], and Oni Sister [Avataro Sentai Donbrothers]!

Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

