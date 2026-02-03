Interest
Happy Setsubun 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Early February in Japan marks the cultural holiday of Setsubun, or the transition from winter to spring. For prosperity and happiness, people eat ehōmaki (unsliced sushi rolls with seven lucky ingredients) while facing the latest direction of auspicious fortune (ehō). (This year, it's south-southeast.) They drive out bad spirits such as oni (demons) and call good spirits into their homes by tossing roasted soybeans or mamemaki. The anime world brings in the good spirits with these Setsubun greetings:
Chibi Maruko-chan
Banners: Soybean-Tossing Event
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Identity V
Miffy
きょうは 節分の日— 日本のミッフィー情報サイト (@miffy_japan) February 2, 2026
今年の 恵方は・・・？ pic.twitter.com/gXYhPUsK2R
Today is Setsubun.
This year's ehō lucky direction is…?
Video caption: South-Southeast
Natsuki Matsuzawa (Totsugeki! Pappara-tai)
節分に不意打ちのしっとマスク氏参上！— 松沢夏樹 (@harrymatsuzawa) February 2, 2026
しっとの鬼であるしっとマスクにはアベック男の豆投擲など通用しない！
恋人たちの祭典ではない節分とて油断は禁物
しっとマスクは365日おはようからおやすみまでしっとの炎を燃やしているのだ！
ゆめゆめ忘れないことだ！#節分 pic.twitter.com/eBrOtaGaWD
Post: Shitto Mask unexpectedly strikes on Setsubun!
Mamemaki from a dating guy has no effect on the demon that is Shitto Mask!
Even though Setsubun isn't a festival for couples, never let your guard down.
Shitto Mask burns with jealousy from good morning to good night, 365 days a year!
Never, ever forget that!
Illustration: CAST GUYS OUT!
Hiromi Morishita (Shōnen Ashibe)
所帯染みた鬼の家族。— 森下裕美@小3アシベQQゴマちゃん4巻2025年11月13日発売！ (@Morishita_oop) February 3, 2026
恵方(南南東)を向いて年の数だけゴマちゃんを撫でると良いことがあるかもしれません。#節分 #ゴマちゃん #恵方ゴマ #福は内 pic.twitter.com/qafSFM2q5u
A domesticated demon family.
You might get good fortune if gace the ehō lucky direction (south-southeast) and pet Goma-chan a number of times as your age.
Onakasuita (Chan-pen to Mama-pen no Heibon dakedo Shiawase na Hibi)
(2/2) pic.twitter.com/SkdBB7eJEd— ペンギンの優しい世界-お腹すい汰＠ (@onakapeko10) February 2, 2026
Demons inside, too
Sega
＼鬼は～外～！／ ＼福は～内～！／— セガ公式アカウント璉 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) February 2, 2026
本日2月3日は「節分の日」！
皆さんもおうちで豆まきをしますか？#節分 pic.twitter.com/BUvDYpVjyn
＼Cast demons out! ／ ＼Welcome good fortune in!／
Today, Febuary 3, is Setsubun.
Did everyone do mamemaki at home?
Square Enix
【2/3は #節分】— スクウェア・エニックス (@squareenix_jp) February 2, 2026
／
鬼は外！福は内！
＼
「鬼」や「豆」に関するスクエニ作品をご紹介齃
皆さんのもとには福が訪れますように pic.twitter.com/9MX249u5wT
【2/3 is Setsubun】
／
Cast demons out! Welcome good fortune in!
＼
Here are some Square Enix titles featuring demons and beans!👹🫘
May good fortune come to everyone.
Televi-Kun
今日3日は #節分の日— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) February 2, 2026
立春の前日、節分の日に災厄の象徴である鬼に豆をまき福を呼ぶ風習は、江戸時代頃から庶民にも広く定着しました
鬼がモチーフの怪獣・怪人や敵キャラは数多くいますが…#仮面ライダー響鬼 #モモタロス #オニシスター 等、正義のキャラクターも！ pic.twitter.com/NpQiviWowp
Today, the third, is Setsubun
The custom of throwing beans at demons (oni), the symbol of misfortune, on Setsubun, the day before the start of spring, to invite good fortune became widely established among commoners during the Edo period.
While there are many monsters, beasts, and villains with a demon motif…there are also heroes like Kamen Rider Hibiki, Momotaros [Kamen Rider Den-O], and Oni Sister [Avataro Sentai Donbrothers]!
Did we miss any Setsubun greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!
