Kura Sushi Partners with Hello Kitty & Friends

Stack up the plates with Avocado Dream Donut & Caramelized Tamago Tempura Roll, then win capsule prizes

The Kura Revolving Sushi Bar restaurant chain announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Japanese lifestyle and character brand Sanrio for a limited-time "Hello Kitty and Friends Bikkura Pon dining experience." The collaboration will take place at all 84 Kura Revolving Sushi Bar locations in the United States between February 1 and 28 and feature three dishes “inspired by the supercute Hello Kitty and Friends.”

Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

The three collaboration menu items are the Hello Kitty's Avocado Dream Donut, Cinnamoroll's Sky Blue Jelly Parfait, and Pompompurin's Caramelized Tamago Tempura Roll. The Hello Kitty's Avocado Dream Donut is a "donut' made with Kura specialty rice topped with creamy avocado, shrimp, and pink citric yuzu cream sauce. Cinnamoroll's Sky Blue Jelly Parfait layers New York cheesecake with vanilla ice cream (topped with yuzu jelly). Pompompurin's Caramelized Tamago Tempura Rolls are tempura-wrapped Kura specialty rice filled with egg, inari seasoned aburaage deep-fried tofu, cucumber, and sesame seeds, then topped with caramelized egg and eel sauce. As of press time, Kura Sushi has not announced prices for these items.

Hello Kitty's Avocado Dream Donut Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Cinnamoroll's Sky Blue Jelly Parfait Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Pompompurin's Caramelized Tamago Tempura Roll Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

After eating plates of sushi, Sanrio fans can receive a random Bikkura Pon capsule prize. Guests will receive a capsule prize after polishing off 15 plates, 25 plates, and then every 15 plates thereafter. Prizes include Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Pompompurin acrylic badges; Cinnamoroll, Gudetama , Hello Kitty, and Keroppi bubble magnets; and Badtz-Maru, Hello Kitty, and My Melody real charms. All prizes, excluding the rare Hello Kitty Acrylic Badge, will be available for individual purchase in-restaurant, through the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar website, and DoorDash.

Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Hello Kitty fans can also purchase an exclusive drink bottle during the collaboration period. The bottle is slated to be available for in-restaurant purchase only for US$20.00. An exclusive face towel will also be available to Kura Sushi Rewards members with their $85.00 minimum in-restaurant order.

Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD. Courtesy of Kura Sushi © 2026 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Sources: Press release, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar's website