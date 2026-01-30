News
BAND-MAID Go on World Tour, Followed by Hiatus With Return in 2028
posted on by Alex Mateo
Japanese rock band BAND-MAID announced on Friday "BAND-MAID World Tour 2026," which will start on May 20 at Hong Kong and end with a two-day concert on November 13-14 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan. The tour includes performances planned for North America in October, although it only broadly lists "U.S. & Mexico" so far. Following their tour, the band will go on a short hiatus from live performances until their 15th anniversary in 2028. During the band's self-proclaimed "recharge period for world domination," the members will continue creating music. The band also began streaming a video of their live "Present Perfect" performance from the final show of "BAND-MAID Tour 2025."
The tour dates include:
- March 20 — Kitty Woo Stadium, Tung Po in Hong Kong
- April 11 — KT Zepp Yokohama in Kanagawa
- May 2 — Sendai GIGS in Miyagi
- May 10 — Zepp Haneda in Tokyo
- June 3 — Columbia Theater in Berlin
- June 5 — Batschkapp in Frankfurt
- June 6 — Technikum in Munich
- June 9 — Bataclan in Paris
- June 11 — O2 Academy Islington in London
- July 12 — Sapporo Factory Hall in Hokkaido
- July 17 — B.9 V1 in Kumamoto
- July 18 — Zepp Fukuoka in Fukuoka
- October — North America (US & Mexico)
- November 3 — Namba Hatch in Osaka
- November 13 — Nippon Budokan in Tokyo
- November 14 — Nippon Budokan in Tokyo
The band will also perform at the Megaport Festival on March 21-22.
BAND-MAID is a five-piece, all-female, Japanese rock band with members' costumes modeled after maids. Kobato plays the guitar and provides vocals in the band's music. The group has performed theme songs for Tougen Anki, Rock is a Lady's Modesty, Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table, Platinum End, Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS, and more.
Source: Press release