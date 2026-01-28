Dragon Ball's Majin Buu Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya Dies at 71

Shioya died on January 20 due to cerebral hemorrhage

Image via Aoni Production's website ©Aoni Production

Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kōzō Shioya had died on January 20 due to cerebral hemorrhage. He was 71. His immediate family held a private funeral service.

Shioya was born in Kagoshima Prefecture on August 18, 1955. He was the older brother of fellow voice actor Yoku Shioya .

Shioya is well-known as the voice of Majin Buu in the Dragon Ball franchise . He also played the character Totapo in the Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku special in 1990. He voiced Abura Sumashi in the 1988 Gegege no Kitaro: Jigoku Hen series. He then voiced Konaki Jijii in the 1996 GeGeGe no Kitarō series, and in three films: Gegege no Kitarō: Daikaijū , Gegege no Kitarō: Obake Nighter , Gegege no Kitarō: Yōkai Tokkyū! Maboroshi no Kisha . Shioya later voiced Dr. Sewashi in the 2017 Mazinger Z: Infinity film, and Genzo in the One Piece franchise .

Shioya's characters in recent years include Motokichi Kinuta in the second and third seasons of World Trigger , Temruogtaf in Ragna Crimson , and Hammond Pleide in the two seasons of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime.

Source: Aoni Production via Yaraon!