Dragon Ball's Majin Buu Voice Actor Kōzō Shioya Dies at 71
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kōzō Shioya had died on January 20 due to cerebral hemorrhage. He was 71. His immediate family held a private funeral service.
Shioya was born in Kagoshima Prefecture on August 18, 1955. He was the older brother of fellow voice actor Yoku Shioya.
Shioya is well-known as the voice of Majin Buu in the Dragon Ball franchise. He also played the character Totapo in the Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku special in 1990. He voiced Abura Sumashi in the 1988 Gegege no Kitaro: Jigoku Hen series. He then voiced Konaki Jijii in the 1996 GeGeGe no Kitarō series, and in three films: Gegege no Kitarō: Daikaijū, Gegege no Kitarō: Obake Nighter, Gegege no Kitarō: Yōkai Tokkyū! Maboroshi no Kisha. Shioya later voiced Dr. Sewashi in the 2017 Mazinger Z: Infinity film, and Genzo in the One Piece franchise.
Shioya's characters in recent years include Motokichi Kinuta in the second and third seasons of World Trigger, Temruogtaf in Ragna Crimson, and Hammond Pleide in the two seasons of As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill anime.
Source: Aoni Production via Yaraon!