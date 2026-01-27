New Kamen Rider Agito Film Opens on April 29

2001 live-action series' cast, staff reunite for Agito -Chō Nōryoku Sensō- film

Toei unveiled on Tuesday the Agito -Chō Nōryoku Sensō- (Superpowered War) title and April 29 opening for the new Kamen Rider movie project commemorating the franchise 's 55th anniversary. Toei also posted the film's teaser video and visual, main cast, and staff.

The original lead cast members of the 2001 live-action Kamen Rider Agito series, Jun Kaname and Toshiki Kashu , will both reprise their roles as Makoto Hikawa and Shouichi Tsugami, respectively.

Other returning cast members include:

The series' staff also returns with director Ryūta Tasaki , screenwriter Toshiki Inoue , and executive producers Shinichiro Shirakura , Naomi Takebe , and Hideaki Tsukada .

The new film's story is set in a world where people begin to awaken with super powers and misuse them, creating chaos. The drama and action unfolds with Makoto Hikawa in the center, a righteous man without special powers.

Toei opened a countdown website on January 7, teasing the movie project for the Kamen Rider franchise 's 55th anniversary.

The Kamen Rider Agito live-action series ran for 51 episodes in Japan from 2001 to 2002.

Hideaki Anno 's live-action film Shin Kamen Rider opened in Japan in March 2023. Fathom Events began screening the film in North American theaters in May 2023.

The recent Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The FUUTO PI anime, based on Fūto Tantei , premiered in August 2022. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise . The manga also inspired the Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō ( Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull ) anime film, which screened for a limited time in Japanese theaters in November 2024. The film tells the story of the beginning of Kamen Rider W .