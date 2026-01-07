News
Kamen Rider Franchise Holds Countdown to January 27 for 'Movie Project'
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Toei opened a countdown website for a "Kamen Rider Movie Project" on Wednesday. The countdown will lead to a reveal on January 27 at 12:00 p.m. JST (January 26 at 10:00 p.m EST). The new project commemorates the Kamen Rider franchise's 55th anniversary.
Hideaki Anno's live-action film Shin Kamen Rider opened in Japan in March 2023. Fathom Events began screening the film in North American theaters in May 2023.
The recent Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Riku Sanjō, a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou (Love Theory) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.
The FUUTO PI anime, based on Fūto Tantei, premiered in August 2022. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise. The manga also inspired the Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō (Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull) anime film, which screened for a limited time in Japanese theaters in November 2024. The film tells the story of the beginning of Kamen Rider W.
Sources. Toei, Kamen Rider Movie Project countdown website, Mantan Web