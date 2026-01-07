Kamen Rider Franchise Holds Countdown to January 27 for 'Movie Project'

Toei opened a countdown website for a " Kamen Rider Movie Project" on Wednesday. The countdown will lead to a reveal on January 27 at 12:00 p.m. JST (January 26 at 10:00 p.m EST). The new project commemorates the Kamen Rider franchise 's 55th anniversary.

Image via Kamen Rider Movie Project countdown website ⓒ石森プロ・東映

Hideaki Anno 's live-action film Shin Kamen Rider opened in Japan in March 2023. Fathom Events began screening the film in North American theaters in May 2023.

The recent Fūto Tantei manga is a sequel project for the 2009 Kamen Rider W series. Riku Sanjō , a crucial writer for the original series, is in charge of the manga's scripts. Masaki Satou ( Love Theory ) is drawing the manga. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in August 2017.

The FUUTO PI anime, based on Fūto Tantei , premiered in August 2022. The anime project commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise . The manga also inspired the Fūto Tantei: Kamen Rider Skull no Shōzō ( Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull ) anime film, which screened for a limited time in Japanese theaters in November 2024. The film tells the story of the beginning of Kamen Rider W .