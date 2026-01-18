G.G.G. Mafia Manga Ends on January 25

Series debuted in April 2025

Image via Amazon Japan © Shueisha, Junichi Kabuto

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform announced on Sunday Junichi Kabuto 's G.G.G. manga series will end in its next chapter on January 25.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Dentor works at a nursing home where a man of legend is rumored to be. But it turns out he's actually a promising young talent making waves in the mafia. Dentor's assignment is to infiltrate the nursing home where the legendary assassin Omega is in hiding, and snatch the 100 million dollar bounty...!

Kabuto launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on April 13. Shueisha published the second volume in Japan on November 4. The series is published simultaneously in English on MANGA Plus .

