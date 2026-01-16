Dōkyo Shiteiru Kensei no Onna Shishō ga Kawaisugite Mainichi Shiawase Desu Manga Listed With TV Anime

Manga about boy who trains, lives with famous sword master launched in March 2024

Dōkyo Shiteiru Kensei no Onna Shishō ga Kawaisugite Mainichi Shiawase Desu

's listing of the second volume of authorand artist R_ringo's(The Female Sword Master I Live With is So Cute I'm Happy Every Day) manga states on the cover of the volume the manga will get a television anime adaptation. The second volume is slated to ship on January 23.

The manga launched on the Kadocomi website in March 2024. Kadokawa shipped the first volume in January 2025.

The manga centers on Eugene Dawson, a boy who strives to become stronger and trains under his master, the famous sword master Liza Parsandora. Eugene is a live-in apprentice of Liza's, and while her physical strength is unparalleled, in her private life she's clumsy, but she is so cute that Eugene thought he would have a happy everyday life. However, with Liza's defenseless nature, gorgeous body, and the way she initiates physical contact with Eugene without much awareness makes Eugene wonder if he'll really get stronger at all.

Kennoji 's other works include: Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend , I Time-Traveled and Confessed to Ｍy Teacher Crush , and Hazure Skill . Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist inspired a television anime in July 2021.



