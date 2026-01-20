Director, Actor Mark Jones Dies at 72

Image via Scott Baio's Instagram account

Entertainment news website Variety reported on Saturday that director and actor Mark Jones died on Friday at the age of 72. He died in Los Angeles after a brief stay at the West Hills Hospital, a day before his 73rd birthday. There will be a private ceremony held to honor his memory.

The director was best known for the 1992 cult film Leprechaun , which he wrote and directed. Jones also wrote and directed other horror films including the 1995 film Rumpelstiltskin and the 1997 film NightMan .

Jones voiced young Ruu in the Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love anime film and also wrote the script for two episodes of the Mega Man animated series.

Jones also contributed writing to numerous TV shows such as Superboy , Knight Rider , Turbo Teen , The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show , and many more.



