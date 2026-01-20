Netflix, MAPPA Strengthen Partnership to Co-Develop, Exclusively Stream Original Titles

Image via Netflix

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it has formed a new strategic partnership with anime studio MAPPA . The new partnership makes Netflix the exclusive streamer for a number of future original anime titles from MAPPA , and allows the two companies to work together on these new projects in a more comprehensive way "from story development to merchandise."

New titles from MAPPA will stream exclusively and simultaneously on Netflix worldwide.

Netflix announced business alliances with numerous Japanese anime studios, including MAPPA as well as NAZ and Science SARU , in October 2022.

Netflix previously announced partnerships with Production I.G , I.G sister company Wit Studio , and BONES in 2018. In 2019, Netflix announced similar partnerships with Anima, Sublimation, and david production .

During MAPPA 's previous alliance with Netflix , most of the studio's works streamed on the service (though not necessarily exclusively). Such works include Jujutsu Kaisen , Attack on Titan , Hell's Paradise , Kakegurui twin , Ranma ½ , maboroshi , and The Rose of Versailles , among others. Netflix 's Wednesday announcement noted that more than half of Netflix 's members watch anime on the service, and added that "anime viewership has tripled over the past five years."

