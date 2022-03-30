Netflix: More Than Half of Members Globally Watched 'Anime' Last Year

Director of anime creative at Netflix Kohei Obara revealed to entertainment magazine Variety on Monday that "more than half" of Netflix 's worldwide audience watched "anime" last year. The number expands to 90% for Japanese Netflix subscribers.

Netflix classifies Japanese animated titles as well as several Western animated titles as "anime." Obara stated, "anime is one of the cornerstones of [ Netflix 's] investment in Japan," adding the company plans on diversifying its selection of titles for Japan and worldwide audiences alike.

Netflix released nearly 40 "anime" titles in 2021, which was roughly double the output of 2020. Variety reported on Monday that Netflix will release 40 "anime" titles this year as well.

Source: Variety (Naman Ramachandran)