This episode confirms that Chris and Eris are the same person, right? I don't know why I didn't piece it together before, but I've never been that bright when it comes to those types of twists. It makes sense when you consider how the characters are talked about. This episode even seems to confirm that part of the reason why Eris assumes the identity of Chris is to specifically hunt down these mystical artifacts that have the potential to cause a lot of chaos. We've already got glimpses of the dangers these artifacts can cause in previous seasons, but the show will focus on them moving forward. These artifacts could serve as outlets for more comedic circumstances, such as what we got in the final third of this episode with the body swapping. Or, maybe KONOSUBA is starting a build-up to some definitive confrontation. It's probably the former, but I'd like to dream that there is at least a chance the latter could also be moving somewhere.

I don't think there was a single doubt in anyone's mind that Kazuma would get humbled big time the minute the episode started, though the almost thirty seconds of pure silence with him being judged by Eris was hands-down a highlight of the episode. However, similar to last week, I feel like they've finally run this joke of Kazuma trying his best to stay in the echelons of upper society into the ground. It seemed like the episode was teasing a reversal with the girls getting a taste of the highlife due to their efforts in the major battle, but that seemed to be quickly tossed aside. I do like the moment that Kazuma and Megumin share where she says that for all of the fanciness they experience sometimes, she just wants to go on silly adventures with everyone back in their hometown. I do like that, and it's nice that her presence seems to be an anchor for Kazuma to act a little more responsibly. To be honest, I share that sentiment and just want to go back home with these idiots to see what else they have in store

