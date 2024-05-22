Gundam Voice Actor Tōru Furuya Admits to 4-Year Affair With Fan

Furuya acknowledged threatening to hurt fan in argument, causing her to have abortion

Furuya acknowledged a recent report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair he had with a fan. Weekly Bunshun interviewed him for the article.

Furuya admitted that he had been in a relationship with a female fan for four and a half years until last September. He said that he had become attracted to a fan of his that was supporting him earnestly, and that he had contacted her to begin the affair. He also admitted that during their relationship, he had raised his hand to strike her once when they had an argument.

Furuya also admitted that he had caused the woman to have an abortion.

He apologized to the woman for hurting her mentally and physically, and apologized to his fans for disappointing them, betraying their trust, and sullying the characters that he voiced. He concluded that he intended to spend the rest of his remaining life atoning for his mistakes, and is prepared to accept any punishment.

Furuya's voice-acting career extends more than 50 years, and he has performed in more than 100 titles. He is known for voicing characters such as Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon , Amuro Ray in Mobile Suit Gundam , Yamcha in Dragon Ball , and Tōru Amuro/Rei Furuya in Detective Conan . His anime roles also include Sabo in One Piece , Pegasus Seiya in Saint Seiya , Kyosuke Kasuga in Kimagure Orange Road , and Ribbons Almark in Mobile Suit Gundam 00 .