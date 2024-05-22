Burning Kabaddi Manga Enters Climax

Manga launched in 2015

© Hajime Musashino, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

Burning Kabaddi

'sapp revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will enter its climax, and also revealed that the manga's 28th compiled book volume will ship on July 11.

The manga's story centers on first-year high school student Tatsuya Yoigoshi, a former ace soccer player who dislikes sports. He gets to join a team for the contact sport kabaddi. He scoffs at the idea at first but becomes interested after watching a kabaddi practice.

The manga debuted on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app and Ura Sunday website in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's 27th volume on April 11. The series ranked on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga is Amazing!) guidebook.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The manga also inspired a stage play adaptation in February 2022.

