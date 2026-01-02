Kei Sazane's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel Enters 'Final Battle'

Kei Sazane revealed on X/Twitter on January 1 that his and Ao Nekonabe 's Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ( Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen ) light novel series is entering the "final battle." In addition, Ryū Usui 's manga adaptation of Sazane and original character designer Haruaki Fuyuno 's Sekai no Owari no Encore is entering the final arc. Sazane shared an illustration with the announcements as a New Year's greeting:

Image via Kei Sazane's X/Twitter account © Kei Sazane

© Kei Sazane, Ao Nekonabe

began publishing the novels in print in Japan in May 2017, and there are currently 16 volumes in print. launched the manga adaptation in'smagazine in May 2018, and the manga has a total of seven volumes. Thespinoff light novel series currently has three volumes in print.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels and their manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub.

The second season premiered on Tokyo MX , ABC TV, BS11 , AT-X , and d-Anime Store in July 2024. The season was previously slated to air in 2023 but was delayed to July 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the season, and it is also streaming an English dub . The season delayed episodes from its fifth episode onward in August 2024 "to maintain the quality" of the release. The season resumed airing from the first episode in April 2025.

Usui debuted the Sekai no Owari no Encore manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive in October 2015. The light novel series began in July 2014.

Source: Kei Sazane 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.