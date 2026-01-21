News
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Game's Video Previews Kiryu's Combat
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega streamed a new trailer on Tuesday for Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, its remake of the Yakuza 3 game along with the new standalone Dark Ties title, previewing Kiryu's combat in both his Dragon of Dojima: Kiwami and Ryukyu styles.
Sega also streamed story recaps with spoilers for Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will launch as a single release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam worldwide on February 12.
The original Yakuza 3 game launched for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2009, and in North America in 2010. Sega released a remaster of the game on PS4 in Japan in 2018, and worldwide in 2019, with a PC and Xbox One release debuting in 2021.
The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryū ga Gotoku 8) adventure role-playing game launched in January 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii), a spinoff game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, launched worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Steam in February 2025. The game features Goro Majima as the protagonist, and takes place half a year after Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The story centers on Majima after he arrives at a beach after losing his memory, and how he comes to lead a band of pirates.
Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new game with the development codename "Project Century" during The Game Awards in December 2024. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed the game's title as Stranger Than Heaven in June 2025.