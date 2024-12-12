×
News
Sega's Ryu ga Gotoku Studio Unveils 'Project Century' Game

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Like a Dragon/Yakuza games' developers work on new game

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new game with the development codename "Project Century" during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryū ga Gotoku 8) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam. The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon franchise.

The Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii) spinoff game will launch on February 21.

