Sega's Ryu ga Gotoku Studio Unveils 'Project Century' Game

Like a Dragon/Yakuza games' developers work on new game

Sega and its Ryu ga Gotoku Studio revealed a new game with the development codename "Project Century" during The Game Awards on Thursday.

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 ) adventure role-playing game launched on January 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam . The game is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon . Sega announced the game in September 2022 as the eighth and newest mainline entry in the Yakuza / Like A Dragon franchise .

The Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Ryū ga Gotoku 8 Gaiden: Pirates in Hawaii ) spinoff game will launch on February 21.