Lucas and Steve rage at the recent influx of terrible AI "Ghibli" images.

Steve

Lucas! Before we begin, I thought I should let our audience know that we're writing this column a few days earlier than we normally would. This doesn't affect what we'll talk about or how we discuss it, but I am glad we're getting this out of the way now. This topic makes me so incandescent with rage, if I let it fester all weekend, I may mutate into a demon of pure, swirling hatred. © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND Lucas! Before we begin, I thought I should let our audience know that we're writing this column a few days earlier than we normally would. This doesn't affect what we'll talk about or how we discuss it, but I am glad we're getting this out of the way now. This topic makes me so incandescent with rage, if I let it fester all weekend, I may mutate into a demon of pure, swirling hatred.

Lucas

Steve, I've long since abandoned any sense of serenity I've known in pursuit of destroying one of the latest enemies to all that is good and inspiring in the world, Generative AI! Which is making headlines and kicking up a whole bunch of social media discourse because the chuds behind ChatGPT started posting AI gens evocative of Studio Ghibli over on the hellsite formally known as Steve, I've long since abandoned any sense of serenity I've known in pursuit of destroying one of the latest enemies to all that is good and inspiring in the world, Generative AI! Which is making headlines and kicking up a whole bunch of social media discourse because the chuds behind ChatGPT started posting AI gens evocative ofover on the hellsite formally known as Twitter

This is hot-off-the-presses slop "courtesy" of this week's ChatGPT update that allows image generation. Generative AI art is nothing new, of course—we've hit up that topic before —but it's noteworthy that this current Ghibli trend started at the top. Sam Altman announced the update with a cartoon AI meme, and he's currently sporting a "Ghibli" version of himself as a profile pic that adds an extra layer of pathetic desperation to posts like this. I'm carefully cropping out his profile picture because I refuse to expose any more people to this dreck. I'm with Luke Plunkett of Aftermath on this one . Nobody needs to see this shit.

Princess Mononoke is enjoying robust returns from its current big-screen revival. While we're catching our readers up on "the drama," those Ghibli-themed cease and desist letters circulating around this incident are also fake. Because it's not enough for AI grifters to steal from one of the most treasured creative forces in the world today, they also have to pretend to be persecuted in the process! I saw his 4chan format post too! If there's a silver lining to all of this, it's that the CEO of a tech company leaning into being a channer pilled weirdo is a pretty good indication that said company is about to stop mattering in the public consciousness, if not go bankrupt. Meanwhile, actual Ghibli creationis enjoying robust returns from its current big-screen revival. While we're catching our readers up on "the drama," those Ghibli-themed cease and desist letters circulating around this incident are also fake. Because it's not enough for AI grifters to steal from one of the most treasured creative forces in the world today, they also have to pretend to be persecuted in the process!

Princess Mononoke that GKIDS currently has in theaters. That was some violent emotional whiplash. From glowing with the power of art, to burning with hatred for all humanity. © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND At least it helped me relate to San more.

This is also a uniquely irritating topic because it involves a lot more than just the usual moral and artistic vacuousness of generative AI. If we want to dig into the origins of Ghiblifying every tired meme under the sun, we have to look at the flattening and fetishization of the "Ghibli aesthetic" in the popular sphere. Timing is also everything. I happened to learn about this AI bullshit about an hour after leaving one of the 4K Imax screenings ofthatcurrently has in theaters. That was some violent emotional whiplash. From glowing with the power of art, to burning with hatred for all humanity.At least it helped me relate to San more.This is also a uniquely irritating topic because it involves a lot more than just the usual moral and artistic vacuousness of generative AI. If we want to dig into the origins of Ghiblifying every tired meme under the sun, we have to look at the flattening and fetishization of the "Ghibli aesthetic" in the popular sphere.

Studio Ghibli began to rise in prominence around this time thanks to Spirited Away winning the Best Animated Feature award at the 2003 Oscars. However, animated media of all stripes were pretty heavily stigmatized as children's media back then, which led to mass audiences not engaging critically with Studio Ghibli 's works. (Don't worry, it gets EVEN MORE infuriating from here!) © 2023 Studio Ghibli This trend, coupled with people in socially and monetarily influential positions having poor media literacy skills, has led to a lot of loud and ill-informed people revering Ghibli works with a kind of gross, affectionate orientalism. They label these works as being "pure" or "innocent," while pretty much all of them are deeply political and filled with characters who are mostly little freaks. Is that a fair primer, Steve? While anime is hugely popular outside of Japan now, it was extremely niche in the 90s and for much of the 2000s. Around this time,began to rise in prominence around this time thanks towinning the Best Animated Feature award at the 2003 Oscars. However, animated media of all stripes were pretty heavily stigmatized as children's media back then, which led to mass audiences not engaging critically with's works. (Don't worry, it gets EVEN MORE infuriating from here!)This trend, coupled with people in socially and monetarily influential positions having poor media literacy skills, has led to a lot of loud and ill-informed people revering Ghibli works with a kind of gross, affectionate orientalism. They label these works as being "pure" or "innocent," while pretty much all of them are deeply political and filled with characters who are mostly little freaks. Is that a fair primer, Steve?

© 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N Princess Mononoke is a very funny example to have in my most recent memory. Nothing cozier than severed arms, am I right? © 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND I'd say so. This is the kind of thing where it's difficult to identify a singular patient zero for the phenomenon, but you can point at a lot of contributing factors. They don't even have to be malicious! Like Tumblr, for instance, made it easy to share and add onto aesthetic collages. Nothing wrong with that. But I'm sure that function helped cement Ghibli as the "cozy vibes only" studio. To be sure, some of those vibes are cozy.is a very funny example to have in my most recent memory. Nothing cozier than severed arms, am I right?

Princess Mononoke to My Neighbor Totoro to The Boy and the Heron , many of Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki 's works are explicitly against the kind of resource wasting for the sake of endless content slop that generative AI is all about. © 1997 Studio Ghibli - ND Also, and maybe this is me being petty but I don't think a technology that "Ghibli-fies" pictures or real people is all that impressive and fundamentally misunderstands why these movies are impressive! It's the backgrounds in Ghibli movies that are super affecting, and the characters are so endearing because the simplistic art style allows them to be incredibly expressive when animated. Turning a picture of people into Ghibli versions of themselves doesn't seem like a thing to brag about, or a thing that enough people want to sustain a business like OpenAI, the parent company behind ChatGPT. I knew that the people either championing or recreationally using generative AI didn't respect art, but I'm constantly astounded by how little they understand it. Fromtoto, many of Ghibli and's works are explicitly against the kind of resource wasting for the sake of endless content slop that generative AI is all about.Also, and maybe this is me being petty but I don't think a technology that "Ghibli-fies" pictures or real people is all that impressive and fundamentally misunderstands why these moviesimpressive! It's the backgrounds in Ghibli movies that are super affecting, and the characters are so endearing because the simplistic art style allows them to be incredibly expressive when animated. Turning a picture of people into Ghibli versions of themselves doesn't seem like a thing to brag about, or a thing that enough people want to sustain a business like OpenAI, the parent company behind ChatGPT.

© 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH © 2013 Isao Takahata, Riko Sakaguchi/Studio Ghibli, NDHDMTK

© 1994 Isao Takahata/Studio Ghibli, NH © 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli Like, The Boy and the Heron starts with a harrowing fire scene animated by Shinya Ōhira . It's identifiably his, and it's powerful because his artistic voice shines through, not because he was forced to conform to some nonexistent house style. © 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli © 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli

© 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli © 2023 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli Not to mention that Ghiblification itself is a misnomer. There is no singular Ghibli "look." Their oeuvre is a diverse collection of films with varying aesthetics and styles contributed by hundreds of individual artists. You can identify patterns and signatures, but reducing them to a single cultural touchpoint is egregious.Like,starts with a harrowing fire scene animated by. It's identifiably, and it's powerful because his artistic voice shines through, not because he was forced to conform to some nonexistent house style.

© 2001 Studio Ghibli - NDDTM This also makes me suspect that, if a lawsuit ever does come of this development, OpenAI will admit and argue that its stealing machine was trained on a bunch of Ghibli fan art , rather than the films themselves, in an attempt to absolve themselves of legal wrongdoing. This trend also discounts how intentionally unsettling scenes in various Ghibli movies are supposed to be. While the vibes are always on point in these films, they're often far from cozy.This also makes me suspect that, if a lawsuit ever does come of this development, OpenAI will admit and argue that its stealing machine was trained on a bunch of Ghibli, rather than the films themselves, in an attempt to absolve themselves of legal wrongdoing.

Practically, I don't know if the economics make sense for Ghibli to sue over this. I remain skeptical that copyright law is our ticket out of this AI hellscape in the first place. I don't know what the solution is, but right now, I'm leaning towards a Butlerian Jihad-type situation. Computers were a mistake. But yeah, the "cozy" image belies the fact that these are films with emotions and conflicts, not just slideshows of peaceful meadows and whimsical creatures. Even Kiki's Delivery Service , one of the more kid-oriented ones, addresses serious, real stuff like puberty and growing up. © 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N © 1989 Eiko Kadono/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, N Another annoying facet of this flattening is how everyone treats Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki as interchangeable entities. And I see this on all sides of the equation: pro-AI, anti-AI, and AI-agnostic. Another annoying facet of this flattening is how everyone treatsandas interchangeable entities. And I see this on all sides of the equation: pro-AI, anti-AI, and AI-agnostic.

Earwig and the Witch and The Red Turtle are as much Studio Ghibli movies as any of Miyazaki's work, and attributing his artistic proclivities to the entire studio is dangerously reductive. A single auteur is not responsible for all of the studio's success, and Studio Ghibli is only as big as it is now due to the work of a lot of talented and passionate people. © 2020 NKH, NEP, Studio Ghibli © 2016 Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinema, CN4 Productions, Belvision, Nippon Television Network, Dentsu, Hakuhodo DYMP, Walt Disney Japan, Mitsubishi, and Toho I couldn't agree more!andare as muchmovies as any of Miyazaki's work, and attributing his artistic proclivities to the entire studio is dangerously reductive. A single auteur is not responsible for all of the studio's success, andis only as big as it is now due to the work of a lot of talented and passionate people.

Isao Takahata , Yoshifumi Kondō , and numerous other artists, not to mention the writers, producers, composers, and other people who did the grunt work to finish these films. Miyazaki certainly isn't blameless in the popular perception of him as the studio—his refusal to mentor a successor is a big part of that—but I think you can chalk more of that misconception up to the public's willful ignorance of anime creators writ large. Miyazaki has the Academy Awards, so he's the one they know/care about. If the "Ghibli aesthetic" is anything, it's the product of Miyazaki,, and numerous other artists, not to mention the writers, producers, composers, and other people who did the grunt work to finish these films. Miyazaki certainly isn't blameless in the popular perception of him as the studio—his refusal to mentor a successor is a big part of that—but I think you can chalk more of that misconception up to the public's willful ignorance of anime creators writ large. Miyazaki has the Academy Awards, so he's the one they know/care about.

The Boy and the Heron is explicitly about him not wanting his legacy to be inherited or extended, and that it's more than enough for his work to simply inspire other people in their own creative pursuits. © 2023 Studio Ghibli Also, if this clip is translated accurately, he straight up called AI "an insult to life itself." It's hard to be more overt than that!

While I have a lot of personal opinions about Miyazaki as a public figure and how he conducts himself, I cannot stress enough to people that generative AI is explicitly counter to his feelings on the creative process. His latest movie,is explicitly about him not wanting his legacy to be inherited or extended, and that it's more than enough for his work to simply inspire other people in their own creative pursuits.Also, if this clip is translated accurately, he straight up called AI "an insult to life itself." It's hard to be more overt than that!

© 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, ND This is also why I roll my eyes at a lot of the counter-AI posting that heralds Miyazaki as some kind of anti-AI crusader or litigator. I have no doubt that he would hate the current crop of AI images if he saw them, but I'm hesitant to ascribe any further feelings or zealotry to him. This way of treating Miyazaki like an avuncular meme and not like a serious lifelong artist...it's cringey, there's no other word for it. I've seen that clip shared a lot in the past few days, and I think a lot of people miss the part where he talks about his friend with a disability. He's not just hating on the demonstration for the hell of it. He has a personal and emotional connection that informs his revulsion to the careless and inhuman AI animation on display. Miyazaki may be a grumpy old bastard and committed pessimist, but he has a heart. He's his own person.This is also why I roll my eyes at a lot of the counter-AI posting that heralds Miyazaki as some kind of anti-AI crusader or litigator. I have no doubt that he would hate the current crop of AI images if he saw them, but I'm hesitant to ascribe any further feelings or zealotry to him. This way of treating Miyazaki like an avuncular meme and not like a serious lifelong artist...it's cringey, there's no other word for it.

You're completely right; Miyazaki shouldn't be utilized as a prop for any kind of argument. The focus on humanity that he expresses in that clip, though, can be extrapolated more broadly and is why I think anyone sharing AI art is cringey! Art isn't just a pattern that our brains ascribe meaning to, it's a vehicle for people to express feelings or ideas. By its design, AI-generated work removes intentionality from its end product, and people sharing AI-generated products are essentially saying "look at this thing my computer did," which has nuclear levels of boomer meme energy.

Whisper of the Heart is all about, told with heart-wrenching earnestness. © 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH © 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH

© 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH © 1995 Aoi Hiiragi, Shueisha/Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli, NH Generative AI, by nature, elides any semblance of work or effort. It leeches off the blood, sweat, and tears of others and coughs up sludge one razed rainforest at a time. It's valueless. I've always felt this way, but these Ghibli abominations have eroded any modicum of nuance I had been holding onto for possible edge-case uses. The whole enterprise is rot incarnate. It can't be salvaged. And the ultimate irony of utilizing it to spit out pale Ghibli imitations is that so many of Ghibli's films directly address the struggles and virtues of pursuing art as both passion and vocation. It's not even subtext. It's text. It's whatis all about, told with heart-wrenching earnestness.Generative AI, by nature, elides any semblance of work or effort. It leeches off the blood, sweat, and tears of others and coughs up sludge one razed rainforest at a time. It's valueless. I've always felt this way, but these Ghibli abominations have eroded any modicum of nuance I had been holding onto for possible edge-case uses. The whole enterprise is rot incarnate. It can't be salvaged.

© 2023 Studio Ghibli At this point, the only thing of value that generative AI can do is die. Which hopefully isn't too far off, considering the venture capital money that fuels it is starting to dry up and most AI companies' inability to generate sustainable revenue is already starting to kneecap their attempts to go public.

Shinji Aramaki are already sipping from that I can only pray. It can't happen soon enough, especially when other anime creators likeare already sipping from that poisoned chalice . The industry is plagued with problems, don't get me wrong, but AI solves none of them.

My only possible defense of these statements is that a lot of anime directors have had to gesture at new and trending technologies, like NFTs, to secure funding for their work from investors. Still, considering the end goal of gen AI is to put Shinji Aramaki and everyone in any creative field out of work, I won't lose any sleep over calling him a hack and a sell-out for these remarks.

It sucks! It makes me feel really bad about the future! I start thinking like Miyazaki. Life is suffering. And when the fucking White House is sharing a cutesy cartoon computer hallucination of Trump arresting an immigrant.

© 2016, 2017 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD Though, on the bright side, AI gen pfps pull that assumption away from anime avatars! As someone who uses an anime avatar on occasion, I look forward to anime icons being reclaimed by actual anime fans! Fingers crossed AI gen avatars become the new shorthand for people you 100% do not want to interact with on social media. There are a lot of reasons to be embarrassed as an American right now, and the federal government using AI images to bully people is definitely one of the most brain breaking. Truly, AI art has become a fixation for some of the worst, most online, people alive and I think AI gens are rapidly becoming a shorthand for having terrible opinions.Though, on the bright side, AI gen pfps pull that assumption away from anime avatars! As someone who uses an anime avatar on occasion, I look forward to anime icons being reclaimed by actual anime fans! Fingers crossed AI gen avatars become the new shorthand for people you 100% do not want to interact with on social media.