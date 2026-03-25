Assemble Your Final Fantasy Party to Explore the Wonders of Fukushima

Japan Railways East airs new ad to bring travelers to northeastern Japan

Image via www.youtube.com © SQUARE ENIX

JR East released a new commercial for its Final Fantasy and Fukushima Prefecture collaboration, Fukushima Fantasy, last week. The commercial features a four-person party dressed as a Black Mage, Red Mage, White Mage, and Thief from the Final Fantasy franchise exploring the weeping cherry blossoms in Kitakat City, Hanamiyama Park in Fukushima City, and the moss phlox at the Jupier Land Hirata in Hirata Village.

The Final Fantasy franchise unveiled the Fukushima Fantasy collaboration with a poster on February 6 as part of JR East 's Destination Campaign “Shiawase no Kaze Fukushima” (lit. Winds of Happiness Fukushima):

Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX

The franchise further promoted the campaign in a series of social media posts. The first post features images from JR Urawa Station and Shinagawa Station with Fukushima Fantasy advertising materials. The second post announced the “Fukushima Chocobo Researchers” campaign. Travelers can participate in a Chocobo-themed stamp rally between March 30 and June 30.

Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX

Image via x.com © SQUARE ENIX

To participate in the “Fukushima Chocobo Researchers” campaign, travelers must receive the official stamp book at JR Koriyama Station, Aizu-Wakamatsu Station, or Yumoto Station and then visit 10 locations in the Prefecture to receive the stamps. Those who collect 1, 3, 6, or 10 stamps can receive an original Chocobo sticker, water bottle, hooded towel, and pin set, respectively. Prizes are limited and will be available until July 10.

JR Koriyama, Aizu-Wakamatsu, and Yumoto Stations will also feature 1.5-meter (about 5-foot) tall Chocobo statues:

Image via www.jreast.co.jp © SQUARE ENIX