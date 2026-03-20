One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Review

Netflix 's live-action adaptation of One Piece should never have worked. We've already seen how hard Hollywood has struggled to adapt manga and anime that keep at least one foot in the realm of recognizable reality (or need I remind you all of Netflix 's doomed attempt to finally translate Cowboy Bebop into the world of three dimensions?). As any fan of Eiichiro Oda 's legendary franchise will tell you, One Piece is a straight-up cuckoo-bananas carnival of cartoonish chaos splattered upon every panel and page. Forget Bebop and Ghost in the Shell ; anyone old enough to remember the misbegotten feature film treatments of Rocky and Bullwinkle or Dudley Do-Right can tell the horrific tales of cartoon characters come to awful, uncanny life.

Yet in 2023, Netflix somehow managed to sidestep creative landmines and deliver what is unquestionably one of the greatest live-action reimaginings of a manga ever to exist. How was it possible that One Piece , of all series, was the show that defied fate and brought in legions of new Straw Hat Superfans into the fold? Perhaps it was Eiichiro Oda being given a huge amount of creative input and control that preserved the story's core heart and soul. Maybe the cosmically perfect casting of nearly every character is what allowed viewers to fall in love with these ridiculous cartoon characters and demand more of their adventures. We also can't discount the importance of the series commitment to its lavish yet appropriately absurd costumes and sets, which create the crucial balance of tone and atmosphere required to keep the whole production from feeling like the world's most fiscally irresponsible cosplay convention. Either way, I walked into that first season of One Piece as skeptical as any critic could be, and I walked away as a true convert to the Gospel of Luffy. So far as I'm concerned, that first season of One Piece is a bona-fide miracle of modern television.

This should make it all the more impressive when I tell you that Season two is even better. The adventures are grander. The hijinks are wackier. The battles are bloodier. The costumes and hairstyles are even more insanely committed to staying as true to Oda's designs as the limitations of human physiology will possibly allow. The changes to the characters and story that One Piece does concede all work towards making this the most propulsive and thrilling interpretation of the story that we've gotten in any of the media outside of the original comic.

Subtitled Into the Grand Line, this new batch of One Piece adventures adapts the first act of the manga's Alabasta Arc, which sees Luffy ( Iñaki Godoy ) and his crew doing battle against new enemies like the Baroque Works assassins and recruiting new allies to the cause. This includes the long-awaited arrival of Tony Tony Chopper ( Mikaela Hoover ), of course, but we don't want to let the Grand Line's Most Perfect Doctor Good Boy overshadow the other excellent additions to the cast. Charithra Chandran makes a great impression as the enigmatic Miss Wednesday, a Baroque Works assassin whose encounter with the Straw Hats forms the most crucial running storyline of the whole season. David Dastmalchian steals nearly every scene he's in as the psychotic, wax-themed Mr. 3, one of Baroque Works' deadliest killers; Callum Kerr proves to be another example of the show's uncannily perfect casting, too, when he shows up as the very formidable Marine Captain Smoker. I also have to speak to the absolute joy that comes from getting to see Lera Abova wreak havoc and steal hearts with her brief but smashing appearances as Miss All Sunday.

The point is, as is the case with all of the wonderful returning faces from Season 1, the secret ingredient that makes Netflix 's One Piece truly shine is its cast of actors, all of whom are utterly committed to inhabiting this Buggy-nuts world of pirates, assassins, and magical talking reindeer-monster doctors. When Iñaki Godoy flashes that deranged Luffy grin and dives headfirst into the most bullshit nonsense you can imagine, it is impossible not to believe that he's going to Gum-Gum Pistol his way to victory (even when he takes his share of beatings from the bad guys). When Mackenyu grits his teeth into that third sword of his or sells yet another deadpan delivery of Zoro's lines, you understand what makes him one of the most feared pirate hunters around. So far as I'm concerned, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar have created the definitive versions of their characters, Usopp and Sanji, as both of the goofballs embody just the right amount of their comic counterparts' cartoonish quirks while still standing tall as loveable heroes in their own right. I don't even need to tell you all why Emily Rudd earns her keep as Nami. Just look at her. Look at any scene she is in. That's Nami, plain and simple.

Of course, all of the best actors, production designers, and hair stylists in the world wouldn't be enough to save One Piece from floundering if its tales of pirate adventures and fabled quests didn't strike the right chord. While the pace of the show's adaptation of manga chapters has slowed considerably - the first season covered over a 100 chapters of the manga in record time, while we only manage to get through around 60 or so this time - the overall package of the season feels even more finely crafted than ever before. Where so many modern Netflix series struggle to tell even one complete and narrative arc across their handful of episodes, One Piece: Into the Grand Line makes sure that every episode is a memorable and satisfying chapter of Luffy's great quest, with very little in the way of downtime or filler to be seen. What's more, every mini-arc of this bunch has such a unique flavor that helps them all stand out from each other. The gang's battles in Loguetown and Whiskey Peak feature some of the best hand-to-hand combat we've seen from any Netflix series, period (just wait until Zoro gets to murder 100 bad guys in a row; it is glorious). The encounters with Laboon the Whale or the Giants of Little Garden allow One Piece to indulge in its weirder and more fantastical fixations. All of the Baroque Works battles give fans plenty of Insane Anime Nonsense to cheer and clap for, too.

Then there's the final saga of Drum Island, which brings the heartbreaking and uplifting story of Tony Tony Chopper to the center stage with all of the melodrama and catharsis you could ask for. While I still maintain that Chopper the Muppet would have been a great approach for the crew to take, I can't fault the show for shockingly effective mixing of motion-captured CGI and live-action prosthetics. Across the board, the show's visuals have received a significant polish and care this season. Sure, Luffy's gummy powers are never going to look “realistic,” but the first season definitely struggled to keep up with Oda's Big Barrel of Ridiculous Gags, and it was incredibly rare that an effect took me out of the action in Season two at all.