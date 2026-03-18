Kyouko Hikawa's From Far Away Shōjo Manga Gets TV Anime This Year

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Kyouko Hikawa 's From Far Away ( Kanata Kara ) shōjo manga, slated for release this year. The website is also streaming the anime announcement video, and reveals the anime's director Noriyuki Abe ( Bleach , Flame of Recca , GTO: Great Teacher Onizuka ). The anime news commemorates the manga's 35th anniversary.

Hikawa also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime announcement:

Image via From Far Away anime's X/Twitter account ©Kyouko Hikawa, Hakusensha

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

On her way home from school one day, Noriko is unexpectedly plunged into a strange and extraordinary fantasy world. Her troubles compound exponentially when she is rescued and befriended by a handsome young man by the name of Izark.



He may be brave and courageous, but inside Izark lurks the darkest evil imaginable. And according to an ancient prophecy, Noriko possesses the power to unleash that evil. Now, inexorably bound together, these two unlikely allies must navigate a world both wondrous and hostile.

The manga ran in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine from 1991 to 2002. Hakusensha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in 2003. Hakusensha released the manga's Bunko edition in seven volumes from 2004-2005.