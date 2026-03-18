Voice Actor Yonehiko Kitagawa Dies at 94

Yonehiko died on March 5 due to pneumonia

Talent management agency Aoni Production announced on Wednesday that voice actor Yonehiko Kitagawa died on March 5 due to pneumonia. He was 94. A private funeral attended by close family members was held, in accordance to his family's wishes.

Kitagawa voiced several characters in the 1983 Kinnikuman series including Akuma Shōgun, Big The Budō, and Chairman Harabote Muscle. He also voiced Chairman Harabote Muscle in the 1984 Kinnikuman: Ōabare! Seigi Chōjin and 1986 Kinnikuman: New York Kikiippatsu! films. Kitagawa voiced the King of Atlas in the 30,000 Miles Under the Sea film, Anderson in Gatchaman , and the Harako Family Butler in the Magical Taruruuto-kun: Moero! Yūjō no Mahō Taisen film.

Under the name Kunihiko Kitagawa , he voiced Osamu Mihara in Samurai Giants , Satan's Claw in Seigi wo Aisuru Mono Gekkō Kamen , and Poseidon God in Umi no Triton series and its 1979 film sequel.

In video games, Kitagawa voiced Benkei in Rising Sun , Dolly Johnson in Lupin III : The Legacy of Columbus's Inheritance , The Mountain in Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix MAX and Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix 2 . He also voiced Golden Mask in Kinnikuman Muscle Grand Prix MAX .

Source: Aoni Production