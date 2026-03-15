KPop Demon Hunters Wins Oscars for Best Animated Feature, Song

Film's "Golden" song won Original Song category

Image via Netflix © 2025 Netflix

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans' KPop Demon Hunters for Best Animated Feature Film in the 98th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday. The film competed against Zootopia 2 , Arco , Elio , and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain .

The film's "Golden" song also won the Best Music (Original Song) category.





Hayao Miyazaki 's and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron previously won the Best Animated Feature Film category in the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

KPop Demon Hunters is getting a sequel, with Kang and Appelhans set to return.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally, with 500 million views as of March 13. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office.