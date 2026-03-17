The World Is Dancing Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast & Staff, July Debut

The staff for the television anime of Kazuto Mihara 's The World Is Dancing manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, additional cast and staff members, and July premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels.

The newly announced cast members for the anime are:

Shimba Tsuchiya as Ishiya

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Maaya Uchida as Kogane

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Romi Park as Zōjirō

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Katsuyuki Konishi as Kan'ami

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Haruki Ishiya as Jūnigorō

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

As previously announced, Yumiri Hanamori stars as the protagonist Oniyasha.

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Newly announced staff members include:





Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

series and film) is directing the anime atseries and film,two seasons) is designing the characters, andis credited for calligraphy and title lettering.

Shochiku describes the story:

In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.



Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.





Source: Press release