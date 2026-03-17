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The World Is Dancing Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast & Staff, July Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Kazuto Mihara's The World Is Dancing manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's teaser promotional video, additional cast and staff members, and July premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels.
The newly announced cast members for the anime are:
Shimba Tsuchiya as Ishiya
Maaya Uchida as Kogane
Romi Park as Zōjirō
Katsuyuki Konishi as Kan'ami
Haruki Ishiya as Jūnigorō
As previously announced, Yumiri Hanamori stars as the protagonist Oniyasha.
Newly announced staff members include:
- Series Script Supervisor/Scripts: Sawako Kawamitsu
- Assistant Director: Shūhei Fuchimoto
- Sub-Character Designer: Iori Hisatake
- Prop Design: Odashi
- Art Setting: Mamio Ogawa
- Art Directors: Hiromasa Ogura, Kazuhiro Inoue
- Color Key Artist: Naoko Satō, Kumiko Naruke
- 3D Supervisor: Yoshinori Nakano
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūtarō Kikuchi
- Editing: Daisuke Hiraki
- Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki
- Music: Daisuke Shinoda
- Noh Choreography: Tsumura Reijiro
- Choreography: Kaiji Moriyama, Mikiko Kawamura
- Noh Supervision: Kohei Kawaguchi
- History Supervision: Katsuyuki Shimizu
- Animation Producer: Mizoguchi Kan (Tadashi Mizoguchi)
Toshimasa Kuroyanagi (Shōnen Hollywood, The Great Passage, Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures. Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED, Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering.
Shochiku describes the story:
In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.
Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.
Source: Press release