Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part I

I received the sad news of Masako Ikeda -san's, a highly respected sempai at my agency, passing.

Her dignified acting and demeanor in front of the microphone.

She was truly a wonderful person, and that remained unchanged even when she stepped away from the microphone.



Whenever we met, she would greet me with a smile, saying, “Tora-chan~♪”

I am deeply saddened by this loss.

My deepest condolences.