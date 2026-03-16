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Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Creators, artists, fans come together for their farewells

Headshot of Masako Ikeda
Image via Haikyo's website
The world lost a veteran anime voice actor with the announcement of Masako Ikeda 's death on March 3. She is best known for her roles as Maetel in the Galaxy Express 999 franchise; Fuyuka Liqueur in Silent Möbius; Reika "Ochōfujin" Ryūzaki in Aim for the Ace!; Sharon in Space Brothers; Hi no Tori/Phoenix in The Phoenix -Space-, The Phoenix: Chapter of Ho-o, and The Phoenix: Chapter of Yamato; Margaret "Marmee" March in Little Women; the narrator in Before Green Gables, Barbapapa, and Katanagatari; and the Chimera Ant Queen in the 2011 Hunter × Hunter. Her work has touched the lives and hearts of creators and fans alike, who pay their respects:

Noriko Hidaka

Masako Ikeda-san…
You were someone I've always looked up to.
Every time I heard your narrations on TV, I would learn so much like where you paused to breathe, or how you delivered the lines.
I also have fond memories of working with you on the audio drama written by Rei Sakuma-chan.
May you rest in peace.

Nobuyuki Hiyama

I heard the sad news of Masako Ikeda's passing…
I had the honor of working with her on projects like Brave King GaoGaiGar Final, but my fondest memory are Romeo's Blue Sky.
I recall that her credit was listed as “Narrator” rather than “Voiceover” (my apologies if my memory is incorrect).
She truly was a “narrator” who brought the work to life.
My deepest condolences.

Maiko Itō

I received the sad news of my sempai, Masako Ikeda-san's, passing. We worked together on Gaogaiger, where she voiced Latio's mother. I remember her coming into the studio with her dignified voice and gentle demeanor. Thank you for your wonderful performances. My deepest condolences.

Mika Kanai

Masako Ikeda-san, I will never forget your kind smile or the way you used to call me “Mika-chan.”
I love you so much.
I miss you.
I will never, ever forget you.
Thank you so much.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.

Yūko Kobayashi

I imagine all voice actors of my generation, regardless of gender, looked up to Masako Ikeda.
I was certainly no exception. Not only her voice, but her entire demeanor was so elegant✨ and beautiful. Working with her on several projects is a treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you so much, and thank you for all your hard work.

Yū Mizushima

Masako Ikeda has departed this world.
She was a sempai whom I deeply respected.
I believe her warmth and the kindness that enveloped everyone were truly one-of-a-kind.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace.

Sayaka Ōhara

Masako Ikeda-san
I admire you so much I joined your agency. I will never forget the joy I felt when we finally got to act together as mother and daughter. Eight months ago, the moment I was able to see you again after so long turned out to be the last time. I'll always remember the soft warmth of your touch.
My life was blessed to have met you.
I offer my deepest condolences.

Romi Park

Galaxy Express 999
A work that captivated me.
Maetel was a figure admired by all.
Masako Ikeda-san
When we worked together on Kagurazaka Kaiki-tan: Sumi, I realized your unique “radiance” stemmed from your wonderful personality.
“Ask me anything, and I'll give it a try.”
It will always be my treasure to have worked with you…
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.

Rei Saitō

Masako Ikeda-san, who I admired so much沈
I offer my heartfelt respect and gratitude for the countless moments of inspiration you have given us.

Rei Sakuma

News of Masako Ikeda-san, whom I loved dearly, passing has left a gaping hole in my heart.
She performed in so many of my humble stage readings.
I wrote those pieces because I wanted to work with Masako-san.
I was guided by her.
Only now do I truly appreciate the warmth of her presence.
I truly loved her.
Until we meet again someday.
With hands in prayer.

Eiji Takemoto

Masako Ikeda-sama
The world's most beautiful voice has crossed the bridge to the stars.
I am blessed to have known your beautiful, warm, and dignified voice.
I will be forever grateful.
May you rest in peace among the sea of light.
My condolences.

Taketora

I received the sad news of Masako Ikeda-san's, a highly respected sempai at my agency, passing.
Her dignified acting and demeanor in front of the microphone.
She was truly a wonderful person, and that remained unchanged even when she stepped away from the microphone.

Whenever we met, she would greet me with a smile, saying, “Tora-chan~♪”
I am deeply saddened by this loss.
My deepest condolences.

Roko Takizawa

Masako Ikeda-san…
She was a sempai who looked after me so kindly in studio's back when I debuted during what could be called the golden age of foreign films.
Those were tough times, when I'd tremble with nerves as I was handed the microphone while surrounded by my sempai, but Mako-san was always so kind…
Thank you, Mako-san.
Mako-san…

Naoko Watanabe

I absolutely loved Masako Ikeda-san's, whom I admired, dubbing of Audrey Hepburn. My memories of playing a mother and daughter in Nihon Animation's Pollyanna are a treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life. I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace…

Kappei Yamaguchi

To me, she'll always be Maetel…
I still can't forget the goosebumps I got when I met her as Ranma's mother.
Later, while recording scenes with both Mako-san's for a 999 game, I remember thinking, “I wish I could tell my middle school self this is your future!”
And whenever I met her at a studio, she would always say “Kappei-kun” in that voice of hers and it always made me feel like a child filled with excitement again.
Thank you so much.
And,
Thank you for all your hard work.
With my eternal admiration,
Farewell, days of my youth…
I pray for Masako Ikeda's soul to rest in peace.

Did we miss any eulogies to Masako Ikeda? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email.

This article has a follow-up: Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part II (2026-03-16 23:00)
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