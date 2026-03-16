Interest
Anime World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Masako Ikeda's Death, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Noriko Hidaka
池田昌子さん…— 日髙のり子 (Noriko Hidaka) (@nonko_hidaka531) March 13, 2026
ずっとずっと憧れの方。
テレビで池田さんのナレーションが流れると、ここでブレスを取るんだ、こんな風に読まれるんだといつも勉強させていただいていました。
佐久間レイちゃん作の朗読劇をご一緒させていただいたのも嬉しい思い出です。
ご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Masako Ikeda-san…
You were someone I've always looked up to.
Every time I heard your narrations on TV, I would learn so much like where you paused to breathe, or how you delivered the lines.
I also have fond memories of working with you on the audio drama written by Rei Sakuma-chan.
May you rest in peace.
Nobuyuki Hiyama
池田昌子さんの訃報が…— 檜山修之 (@NOBUKIHIYAMAY08) March 13, 2026
「勇者王ガオガイガーFINAL」等で
共演させていただいたが、
一番の思い出は「ロミオの青い空」
池田さんのクレジットが「ナレーション」では無く「語り」となっていたと記憶している。(記憶違いならすいません)
正に作品を彩る「語り」でした。
お悔やみ申し上げます。
I heard the sad news of Masako Ikeda's passing…
I had the honor of working with her on projects like Brave King GaoGaiGar Final, but my fondest memory are Romeo's Blue Sky.
I recall that her credit was listed as “Narrator” rather than “Voiceover” (my apologies if my memory is incorrect).
She truly was a “narrator” who brought the work to life.
My deepest condolences.
Maiko Itō
大先輩、池田昌子さんの訃報。ガオガイガーではラティオの母としてご一緒させていただきました。凛としたお声と優しい佇まいでスタジオにいらしていたのが思い出されます。素晴らしいお芝居を有難う御座いました。心よりお悔やみ申し上げます— 伊藤舞子 (@mai_mai17) March 13, 2026
I received the sad news of my sempai, Masako Ikeda-san's, passing. We worked together on Gaogaiger, where she voiced Latio's mother. I remember her coming into the studio with her dignified voice and gentle demeanor. Thank you for your wonderful performances. My deepest condolences.
Mika Kanai
池田昌子さん、いつも優しい笑顔で、みかちゃん、と呼んでくださった声を忘れません。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) March 13, 2026
大好きです。
寂しいです。
ずっとずっとわすれません。
ありがとうございました。
心よりご冥福をお祈り致します。#池田昌子さまへ https://t.co/t9W1Kq9sPP
Masako Ikeda-san, I will never forget your kind smile or the way you used to call me “Mika-chan.”
I love you so much.
I miss you.
I will never, ever forget you.
Thank you so much.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.
Yūko Kobayashi
私の年代の声優陣は男女問わず皆、池田昌子さんに憧れを抱いていたのではないでしょうか？— 小林優子 (@konbumirin) March 13, 2026
私も御多分に洩れずその一人です。声のみならずその佇まいがなんとも上品でお美しかった✨凛として深くて優しい。いくつかの番組でご一緒出来た事は私の一生の宝です。ありがとうございました、お疲れ様でした
I imagine all voice actors of my generation, regardless of gender, looked up to Masako Ikeda.
I was certainly no exception. Not only her voice, but her entire demeanor was so elegant✨ and beautiful. Working with her on several projects is a treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you so much, and thank you for all your hard work.
Yū Mizushima
池田昌子さんが旅立たれました。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) March 13, 2026
とても尊敬する先輩でした。
あの温かさ、包み込む優しさは唯一無二だったと思います。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。#池田昌子さん#訃報
Masako Ikeda has departed this world.
She was a sempai whom I deeply respected.
I believe her warmth and the kindness that enveloped everyone were truly one-of-a-kind.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace.
Sayaka Ōhara
池田昌子さん— 大原さやか (@readingradio) March 13, 2026
あなたに憧れていまの事務所の門をたたきました。母と娘の役で初めて共演が叶ったときの感動は忘れません。8ヶ月前、久しぶりにご挨拶できたあの瞬間が最後になってしまった。あの手のやわらかな温かさ。
貴女にお会いできた人生で幸せでした。
心よりお悔やみ申し上げます。
Masako Ikeda-san
I admire you so much I joined your agency. I will never forget the joy I felt when we finally got to act together as mother and daughter. Eight months ago, the moment I was able to see you again after so long turned out to be the last time. I'll always remember the soft warmth of your touch.
My life was blessed to have met you.
I offer my deepest condolences.
Romi Park
銀河鉄道999— 朴璐美 (@romiansaran) March 13, 2026
夢中になった作品。
メーテルは
すべての憧れの存在。
池田昌子さん
神楽坂怪奇譚棲にご出演下さった時
唯一無二のその「光」は
そのお人柄から放たれるものと
知りました。
「なんでも仰ってね、やってみます」
ご一緒できたこと宝です…。
心からご冥福をお祈りいたします。
Galaxy Express 999
A work that captivated me.
Maetel was a figure admired by all.
Masako Ikeda-san
When we worked together on Kagurazaka Kaiki-tan: Sumi, I realized your unique “radiance” stemmed from your wonderful personality.
“Ask me anything, and I'll give it a try.”
It will always be my treasure to have worked with you…
I pray from the bottom of my heart that you rest in peace.
Rei Saitō
憧れの憧れの池田昌子さん沈— 斉藤梨絵 (@RS0726chocomint) March 13, 2026
数えきれないほどの感動を届けてくださったことに、心からの敬意と感謝を捧げます。 https://t.co/T2sRifKRaM pic.twitter.com/1LN9Lkfp7N
Masako Ikeda-san, who I admired so much沈
I offer my heartfelt respect and gratitude for the countless moments of inspiration you have given us.
Rei Sakuma
大好きな人— 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) March 13, 2026
池田昌子さんが旅立たれた事を知り、ぽっかり心に穴が空いたようです。
私の書く拙い朗読劇を何作品も演じて下さった。
私は昌子さんとご一緒したくて作品を書いた。
導いてくださったのだと
今更ながらその存在のあたたかさを噛み締めています。
本当に大好きでした
いつの日かまた
合掌 pic.twitter.com/kjHL10hIgM
News of Masako Ikeda-san, whom I loved dearly, passing has left a gaping hole in my heart.
She performed in so many of my humble stage readings.
I wrote those pieces because I wanted to work with Masako-san.
I was guided by her.
Only now do I truly appreciate the warmth of her presence.
I truly loved her.
Until we meet again someday.
With hands in prayer.
Eiji Takemoto
池田昌子様— 竹本英史 (@eiji10sayoko) March 13, 2026
世界一の美声が星の架け橋を渡ってゆかれました
美しく温かく凛としたお声と巡り逢えて幸せでした
いつまでも感謝します
光の海でどうぞ安らかに
哀悼
Masako Ikeda-sama
The world's most beautiful voice has crossed the bridge to the stars.
I am blessed to have known your beautiful, warm, and dignified voice.
I will be forever grateful.
May you rest in peace among the sea of light.
My condolences.
Taketora
事務所の尊敬する大先輩、池田昌子さんの訃報が。— 武虎＠声とたこ焼きと。 (@taketora0131) March 13, 2026
マイク前での凛とした演技と立ち居振る舞い。
それはマイクを離れても変わらず本当にステキな方でした。
お会いすると「虎ちゃ～ん♪」と笑顔で声をかけてくださった
あまりにも残念でなりません
お悔やみを申し上げますhttps://t.co/AGmEGzYIYg
I received the sad news of Masako Ikeda-san's, a highly respected sempai at my agency, passing.
Her dignified acting and demeanor in front of the microphone.
She was truly a wonderful person, and that remained unchanged even when she stepped away from the microphone.
Whenever we met, she would greet me with a smile, saying, “Tora-chan~♪”
I am deeply saddened by this loss.
My deepest condolences.
Roko Takizawa
池田昌子さんが…— 滝沢ロコ (@rokotaki) March 13, 2026
まだ新人の頃、外画の全盛期とも言える時期に、スタジオで本当にお世話になった先輩です
あの頃は、先輩方に囲まれた中で、震えながらマイクに入れていただくような厳しい時代でしたが、まこさんはいつもお優しかった…
まこさん、ありがとうございました
まこさん…
Masako Ikeda-san…
She was a sempai who looked after me so kindly in studio's back when I debuted during what could be called the golden age of foreign films.
Those were tough times, when I'd tremble with nerves as I was handed the microphone while surrounded by my sempai, but Mako-san was always so kind…
Thank you, Mako-san.
Mako-san…
Naoko Watanabe
オードリーヘップバーンの吹替が大好きでした、憧れの池田昌子さん。日アニメさんの、愛少女ポリアンナ物語で、親子を演らせて頂いた思い出が一生の宝物です。心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします…。— 渡辺菜生子 (@97ngBSRxDcwq3ps) March 13, 2026
I absolutely loved Masako Ikeda-san's, whom I admired, dubbing of Audrey Hepburn. My memories of playing a mother and daughter in Nihon Animation's Pollyanna are a treasure I will cherish for the rest of my life. I pray from the bottom of my heart that she rests in peace…
Kappei Yamaguchi
それからスタジオでお会いするといつも「勝平くん」とあの声で呼んでいただけた事、いつも子供の頃に戻る様に舞い上がる気持ちでした。— 山口勝平@「勝平大百科 50キャラで見る僕の声優史」発売中です❗️ (@ENma_Dororon) March 13, 2026
ありがとうございました
そして、
おつかれさまでした。
永遠の憧れと共に、
さらば少年の日よ。。。
池田昌子さんの
ご冥福をお祈りします。
To me, she'll always be Maetel…
I still can't forget the goosebumps I got when I met her as Ranma's mother.
Later, while recording scenes with both Mako-san's for a 999 game, I remember thinking, “I wish I could tell my middle school self this is your future!”
And whenever I met her at a studio, she would always say “Kappei-kun” in that voice of hers and it always made me feel like a child filled with excitement again.
Thank you so much.
And,
Thank you for all your hard work.
With my eternal admiration,
Farewell, days of my youth…
I pray for Masako Ikeda's soul to rest in peace.
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