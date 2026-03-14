The Dangers in My Heart TV Anime Gets 3rd Season in 2027

TV Asahi announced at an event on Saturday that the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga will get a third season that will debut in 2027. Character designer Masato Katsumata shared a visual for the new season. TV Asahi did not confirm any other staff members for the new season.

Image courtesy of Anime Trending ©Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

The anime's first season premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Netflix also streamed the series in many countries outside the U.S. and Canada.

The second season premiered in Japan in January 2024. HIDIVE streamed the second season as it aired, and streamed an English dub.

Image courtesy of Anime Trending © Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

HIDIVE

A compilation film titled opened in Japan on February 13. screened the film in the U.S. on February 16 in Japanese with English subtitles and on February 18 with an English dub. The film has sold more than 170,000 tickets worldwide, including in screenings in the United States, Latin America, France, Germany, Italy, and parts of Asia.

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga also has an anime that premiered in December 2023.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the main manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's 12th volume on February 24. The manga will end in its 14th volume.

The manga's light novel adaptation written by Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) and illustrated by Sakurai and sune shipped in Japan in September 2024.

Haika Nanasaka launched a manga spinoff titled Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu Love Comedy ga Hajimaranai ( The Dangers in My Heart : A Romantic Comedy Will Not Start) on the Champion Cross manga website on July 22.

Source: Press release